Donald Trump's leaked peace framework with Iran, drawn up as his war with Tehran grinds towards a fragile ceasefire, would give Iran a formal role in managing shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and open the door to a $300 billion (£223.77 billion) reconstruction fund, according to media leaks.

The Trump–Iran deal, which the president has loudly sold as proof he forced 'unconditional surrender', instead appears to grant Iran sweeping economic and strategic concessions in exchange for a temporary halt to fighting.

Trump–Iran Deal: What The Leak Says About Hormuz And The Ceasefire

The leaked Trump–Iran deal text, which neither Washington nor Tehran has formally published, sets out a framework for a broader agreement on nuclear issues, sanctions relief, maritime security and the eventual withdrawal of US forces from the region.

Under the reported terms, Iran would 'guarantee safe, toll‑free passage' for commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz for a 60‑day negotiation period. That would temporarily restore the vital oil and gas corridor, which had been open and uncontested before Trump ordered military action in February.

However, it falls short of a binding, long‑term pledge not to interfere with traffic through the narrow waterway.

The memorandum would also extend the ceasefire beyond Iran itself. According to Channel 12's account, Iran, the United States and their allies would stop hostilities across the region, 'explicitly including in Lebanon', where Israel and Iranian‑backed Hezbollah have been warring.

Trump has insisted publicly that details of the memorandum will only be released after a signing ceremony in Switzerland on Friday. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the leaked points.

Sanctions Relief, Frozen Assets And Oil Waivers

The news came after months in which Trump repeatedly contrasted his approach with Barack Obama's 2015 nuclear deal, blasting that agreement for easing sanctions and later pulling the US out of it in 2018. Yet the leaked Trump–Iran deal reads, in several key areas, as more generous to Tehran than the pact he scrapped.

According to the reported text, Washington would lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports, hold off on new sanctions and promise not to send additional troops into the region while talks continue.

Once a final agreement is reached, the US would withdraw its forces within 30 days and 'lift all sanctions imposed on Iran.'

"There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!... IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. 'MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!).'” - President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/H2HKkBVkww — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 6, 2026

Washington would also release an unspecified amount of frozen Iranian assets 'upon implementation of the memorandum.' On top of that, the United States would grant temporary sanctions waivers so that Iran can resume oil sales while negotiations are under way, giving the regime a badly needed financial lifeline.

Trump, who was said to be increasingly anxious to end the war amid poor polling and spiking inflation, has not publicly detailed those concessions.

Inside The $300 Billion Reconstruction Fund

Perhaps the most jaw‑dropping number attached to the Trump–Iran deal is the $300 billion (£223.77 billion) figure that has ricocheted through Washington.

The agreement will 'open the door' to a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran, according to the New York Post's summary of the leaked memorandum. On Monday, Trump denied Iran would receive that level of funding. His own vice president promptly undermined him.

Asked on CBS News about the fund, JD Vance told interviewer Ed O'Keefe: 'Well, Ed, that's the sort of thing they could have access to, funded by the Gulf Coast Coalition, so long as they honour their end of the obligation.'

A separate Reuters report, citing a source with direct knowledge of the framework, said the $300 billion (£223.77 billion) private Reconstruction and Development Fund is written into the deal and that more than half of the money has already been committed. The source said the vehicle is designed to incentivise both sides to close a final agreement to end the war.

Officials and the source stressed that no US government grants would be involved. Instead, private‑sector investors from the United States, Gulf Arab states, Asia, South America and Africa have pledged financing across energy, logistics, manufacturing and transport.

Tehran originally pushed for $400 billion (£298.36 billion) in direct compensation for war damage from Washington, the Reuters source added. When the US refused, the investment fund emerged as a workaround.

The fund would only be created once a final deal is signed. During the 60‑day period after Friday's ceremony, administrators will work with Iranian counterparts and investors to plan and scope projects in areas such as refineries, airports and industrial plants including the Mobarakeh Steel complex.

Who exactly administers the cash, and how it is overseen, has not yet been disclosed.

Nuclear Questions Kicked Down The Road

Under the reported memorandum, Iran would reaffirm its pledge 'never to build a nuclear weapon.' Beyond that, however, the document offers little that is concrete.

It notes that the US and Iran will 'discuss enrichment issue and Iran's nuclear needs' during the 60‑day period, and that both sides 'pledge to resolve' the fate of Tehran's enriched uranium stockpile.

The text also says the 'status quo' of Iran's nuclear programme will be maintained during negotiations, even though that programme has been 'largely decimated' after the US operation known as Midnight Hammer destroyed key sites.

Who Pays For Hormuz

One of the more quietly explosive elements of the Trump–Iran deal sits in the fine print on the Strait of Hormuz.

The memorandum, as described by Channel 12 and the New York Post, gives Iran responsibility for ensuring safe, free passage for commercial vessels for 60 days, with no transit charges during that window.

Read more The Six Key Things the US and Iran Agreed in Their Peace Deal — From Nuclear Dismantlement to the Strait of Hormuz The Six Key Things the US and Iran Agreed in Their Peace Deal — From Nuclear Dismantlement to the Strait of Hormuz

The same text says Iran and Oman, with participation from Gulf powers, will negotiate 'arrangements regarding shipping and maritime services.'

Several regional sources told the Post that Iran and its neighbours have already begun those talks and are considering charging fees for 'services' provided in Hormuz once the immediate no‑toll period ends.

Donald Trump launched his war on 28 February, when US and Israeli forces attacked Iran in a bid to oust the Islamic regime and crush its nuclear programme.

In March he posted that there would be 'no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!'

That promise now sits awkwardly alongside the emerging memorandum of understanding, whose 12 points were first reported by Israel's Channel 12, even though the two countries did not disclose the terms.