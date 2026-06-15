Iran's opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes with far more than football attached to it. Ahead of Monday night's clash against New Zealand in Los Angeles, captain Mehdi Taremi and head coach Amir Ghalenoei arrived for their pre-match press conference, hoping to keep the focus solely on the game. The Iranian national team had specifically requested that questions unrelated to football must not be raised.

While that request was largely respected, the realities surrounding the tournament proved difficult to ignore. Iran's preparations for the competition have been affected by ongoing tensions linked to the conflict involving the United States and Iran, creating challenges that stretched beyond the pitch. As the team prepares for its first match, both Taremi and Ghalenoei have spoken openly about the difficulties they have faced, while insisting their objective remains unchanged: representing the Iranian people and competing at the highest level on football's biggest stage.

Taremi Speaks Of Tension Surrounding Tournament

The World Cup draw took place in December, long before the current conflict reached its most intense stage. Iran was assigned three fixtures in the United States, including two in Southern California. Since then, the circumstances surrounding the tournament have changed considerably, affecting the Iranian squad's experience.

Among the issues faced by the team were reported visa denials for some members of the travelling party and a late alteration to their training plans. Iran had originally intended to prepare for the tournament in Tucson, Arizona, before switching their camp to Tijuana, Mexico.

Taremi acknowledged that the atmosphere surrounding the competition has not been what players or supporters would normally expect from a World Cup. 'Of course, it's not just Iran that's been impacted. Others, including the referees,' Taremi told reporters.

'I've felt the tension from the first moment I arrived.'

The striker explained that major tournaments are supposed to provide an environment centred on celebration and enjoyment. In his view, the circumstances surrounding this year's competition have made it difficult.

'At any tournament where there is tension, we don't have the same beautiful experience. We always talk about peace, joy,' he said.

Taremi added that the excitement traditionally associated with a World Cup may not feel the same for many supporters this time around.

'The sensation that people always have, happily looking forward to the WC, this time, they might not have the same experience.'

He argued that such tensions weaken the spirit that football is intended to promote.

'This kind of tension undermines the joy, and it undermines the message of FIFA and our people, which is about football that brings peace.'

Despite those frustrations, Taremi expressed hope that future tournaments would provide a better experience for players and fans alike.

'I think this World Cup could have provided a better atmosphere than it has. I hope, in the future, it will be better for all fans of whatever team in the World Cup.'

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Ghalenoei Calls For Support Ahead Of New Zealand Clash

While Taremi focused on the atmosphere surrounding the tournament, Ghalenoei emphasised his team's desire to concentrate on football and represent Iranians around the world.

Los Angeles is home to one of the largest Iranian communities outside Iran, with estimates suggesting more than half a million people of Iranian descent live in the area.

Reports have indicated that protests were expected around the stadium before Iran's opening match against New Zealand.

Even so, Ghalenoei made it clear that the national team's focus remains on the sport.

'I would like to let you know that we are here to play football,' he said. 'We are here to represent the respectful people of Iran, be it Iranians inside Iran or the Iranian diaspora.'

The head coach also addressed supporters living abroad, expressing appreciation for those expected to attend the match.

'I have been to the United States several times before. I'm aware of the diaspora and in LA. I'm just happy they are coming to watch us, and I hope they will pray for us, they will encourage us, and I hope we will repay by playing well.'

Iran's arrival in Los Angeles on Sunday ensured they would be ready for Monday's opener, although Ghalenoei admitted the disruption to their preparations had not been ideal.

'Look, we arrived late, and we didn't have enough time to adjust. Of course it will affect us, but Allah willing, I know our players will do their utmost to show the highest quality,' he said.

He also suggested that the circumstances had made it more difficult for the squad to focus entirely on football.

'Without a doubt, this kind of behaviour will impact negatively. The sport of football is supposed to bring everyone together. Football is about joy.'

According to Ghalenoei, maintaining concentration has been one of the coaching staff's primary objectives. 'Because of these conditions, they have impacted our focus, our technical focus, but I have really tried to make sure our players focus on strategy and technique.'

Iran enters the tournament as the 20th-ranked team in the world, following a strong qualifying campaign that produced seven wins, two draws, and one defeat in the final round of Asian qualifying. With New Zealand first up, the team will now attempt to put the distractions behind them and focus on making a successful start to their World Cup campaign.