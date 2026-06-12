As South Korea continues its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, midfielder Hwang In-beom has emerged as one of the team's most influential players. The 29-year-old has earned praise for his composure in midfield and ability to control matches against some of the world's strongest opposition.

Hwang played a decisive role in South Korea's opening 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic, scoring the equaliser before setting up substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu for the winning goal. The performance helped South Korea begin their Group A campaign with three points and drew renewed attention to one of the team's most experienced players.

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His performances at the tournament have also sparked renewed interest in his life away from football. While supporters have followed his displays for South Korea, many have become curious about the family behind the midfielder.

Hwang In-beom Married His Long-Time Partner in 2021

Although Hwang has never publicly revealed extensive details about his wife, he has occasionally shared milestones from their relationship with supporters. The South Korea international confirmed on Instagram that the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Christmas Day in 2023, indicating they married on 25 December 2021.

The relationship predates many of the biggest moments of Hwang's career. Despite his growing profile, particularly during international tournaments, his family has remained largely out of the public eye.

Family Life Tested During His European Career

One of the clearest insights into the couple's relationship came during Hwang's time with Red Star Belgrade. In a 2024 interview with Korea.net, the midfielder revealed that his wife remained in South Korea during her pregnancy while he completed the season in Serbia.

'I miss my family, especially my wife, who is in Korea due to her pregnancy,' he said.

The comments offered a rare glimpse into the challenges of balancing family life with a football career abroad. Hwang also described his wife as one of his biggest motivations during difficult periods.

Daughter Santa Arrived in 2024

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named 'Santa', on 11 September 2024. Announcing the news on Instagram, Hwang expressed gratitude that his daughter had been born healthy and thanked his wife for everything she had endured during the pregnancy.

The birth came less than two years before Hwang's appearance at the 2026 World Cup with South Korea.

Hwang Emerging as a Key Figure for South Korea

Hwang has entered the 2026 World Cup as one of the most experienced players in the South Korea squad. Alongside captain Son Heung-min and playmaker Lee Kang-in, he has played a central role in the team's midfield.

His influence was evident in South Korea's opening match against the Czech Republic. After the team fell behind, Hwang scored the equaliser before providing the assist for Oh Hyeon-gyu's winning goal in a 2-1 comeback victory.

Family Continues to Support World Cup Journey

As Hwang continues South Korea's World Cup campaign, family remains a recurring theme in how he discusses football. While he rarely shares details of his private life, he has consistently spoken about the importance of his wife and daughter.

With his performances attracting international attention, particularly after helping South Korea open the tournament with victory over the Czech Republic, interest in his personal life has also grown among supporters. Away from the pitch, the midfielder's story is also one of family support and sacrifice throughout his career.