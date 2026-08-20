Golf star Bryson DeChambeau, 32, and former ice hockey player turned model Mikayla Demaiter, 26, are officially a couple after weeks of online sleuthing by fans who pieced together a trail of social media clues linking the pair.

Sources say the relationship is still new and, while both prefer to keep their private lives out of the spotlight, they are currently 'very happy' together.

The romance rumours began when Demaiter was spotted at the LIV Golf New York tournament wearing a LIV Golf guest pass and a Crushers GC hat. The team is captained by DeChambeau, giving eagle-eyed fans their first clue the pair could be more than friends.

Selfies and Flat-Cap Logo Fuel Online Sleuthing

Internet sleuths soon found more clues on Demaiter's social media, including selfies apparently taken inside DeChambeau's home gym. Fans spotted his former signature flat-cap logo on the equipment, a tribute to his late golfing hero Payne Stewart, which helped drive speculation.

Another selfie showed Demaiter posing in front of a closet packed with sneakers and baseball caps. Fans on X speculated that she was at DeChambeau's house and suggested she was now posting pictures from his home closet.

Further clues emerged from an Instagram story showing a seaside golf course, while fans also noticed DeChambeau was among her three million Instagram followers.

Couple Reportedly Prefers To Keep Relationship Private

Neither DeChambeau nor Demaiter has publicly commented on the relationship or confirmed they are a couple. They have also yet to make an official public appearance together.

Insiders say the pair are 'pretty private' when it comes to relationships. However, sources say Demaiter plans to keep supporting DeChambeau at his tournaments, with LIV Golf Indianapolis expected to be among those she attends.

Who Is Mikayla Demaiter?

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The 26-year-old Canadian previously played competitive ice hockey as a goaltender for the Bluewater Hawks in Canada's Provincial Women's Hockey League Junior League.

Demaiter was forced to retire from hockey at 19 after suffering a serious knee injury.

The former hockey player has since built a large online following, with more than 3 million Instagram followers and 2.7 million on TikTok.

She has also worked with Playboy and OnlyFans, while her popularity online has led to her being dubbed the 'world's sexiest hockey player'. Demaiter was previously in a relationship with former NHL player Kurtis Gabriel.

A Tough 2026 Season for DeChambeau

The relationship news comes during a difficult 2026 for DeChambeau. The two-time US Open champion, who last won at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina in 2024, missed the cut at all three majors played so far this season: the Masters, PGA Championship and US Open.

At the Open Championship in July, DeChambeau finished tied for 14th after being handed a controversial two-shot penalty in the second round. The penalty came after he inadvertently improved the area of his intended swing while playing from the rough.

DeChambeau has reportedly been involved in talks over the league's future investment ahead of 2027. He has also announced plans to return to the DP World Tour in December for the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa, his first appearance on that tour since 2022.

The week of LIV Indianapolis also saw DeChambeau involved in a public dispute with the press. On the Tuesday, he called a group of reporters on the driving range the 'media mafia'. The following day, a reporter was removed from the practice range in what was described as a bizarre incident.

Prior to his relationship with Demaiter, DeChambeau had appeared to be single for several years. His last confirmed relationship was with former University of Texas golfer Hunter Nugent, with the pair splitting in September 2022.