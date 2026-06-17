Some Americans who recently obtained Canadian citizenship through the country's expanded citizenship-by-descent provisions have been asked to return their citizenship certificates after immigration officials reopened their files for review.

The decision has created uncertainty for affected applicants, many of whom believed their citizenship status had already been confirmed following the issuance of official documentation.

The affected individuals received citizenship through Canada's expanded citizenship-by-descent legislation, known as Bill C-3, which came into force in December 2025.

The law removed restrictions that had prevented many descendants of Canadians born abroad from obtaining citizenship, opening the door for thousands of new applications from families around the world.

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Celebration Turns into Shock

Many recipients say they had already begun building their lives around their newly confirmed status. Some secured Canadian passports, obtained Social Insurance Numbers, accepted job opportunities, or started making plans to relocate after receiving official proof of citizenship, per The Economic Times.

That certainty vanished on 13 June when Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada began sending notices informing some certificate holders that their files were being reviewed again. The letters instructed recipients to return their citizenship certificates while officials reassessed their eligibility.

Immigration lawyers say the development caught many families completely off guard because the certificates had already been issued after government review. For recipients, the notices created immediate uncertainty about whether they still possessed valid proof of citizenship, according to Ottawa CityNews.

Why Officials Reopened Cases

According to notices received by applicants, authorities are examining whether documentation submitted during the application process met required standards. Officials reportedly questioned records that did not come directly from government agencies or other recognised source authorities responsible for maintaining historical records.

Another issue involves missing historical records. In some cases, applicants allegedly failed to provide documentation showing that they attempted to obtain original records or evidence demonstrating that such records no longer existed.

Many citizenship-by-descent applications rely on records that stretch back decades or even more than a century. Families often use archived church records, marriage certificates, census records, and other historical documents to establish an unbroken family connection to a Canadian ancestor.

Government Says Reviews are Limited

Federal officials have indicated that the reviews involve only a limited number of files rather than the entire citizenship-by-descent program. Affected individuals are being given an opportunity to provide additional evidence supporting their claims before a final decision is made.

Speaking to BBC, an immigration ministry spokesperson said 'a limited number of files' are undergoing review, and that the review 'concerns the processing of individual cases.' The spokesperson added, 'If the review confirms that the individual is entitled to the certificate, it will be returned.'

NewsBytes said authorities have stressed that the review process does not automatically mean citizenship has been revoked. If officials determine that applicants meet the requirements after examining additional evidence, citizenship certificates can be returned.

Even so, the episode has raised questions about how the new system was implemented. Families who thought their cases had been settled are now facing renewed scrutiny, and many remain unsure whether the citizenship they recently obtained and celebrated will ultimately remain secure.