A shooting incident at the Los Angeles home of former National Hockey League (NHL) player Sean Avery has triggered an ongoing Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) investigation after a contractor working at the property was caught in the line of fire during what authorities are treating as a neighbour-related dispute.

The Hollywood Hills shooting, which reportedly damaged a vehicle tyre but caused no injuries, has raised fresh questions about escalating tensions in the upscale residential area and the circumstances leading up to the gunfire.

Shooting at Hollywood Hills Home of Sean Avery

The incident occurred at the Hollywood Hills property owned by Sean Avery and his wife, model Hilary Rhoda, while contractors were carrying out work on the residence. According to law enforcement sources, shots were fired during daytime activity at the home, striking a tyre on a contractor's vehicle.

Despite the gunfire, no injuries have been reported. The couple was not present at the property at the time of the incident. The event has since been described as a serious escalation in what investigators believe may be an ongoing dispute involving a neighbouring resident.

LAPD Response and Timeline of Events

The LAPD initially responded to the location at around 10:00am on Tuesday after receiving a call reporting alleged criminal threats. The caller stated that a neighbour had been harassing and threatening contractors working at the property over an extended period.

However, officers who attended the morning call reported finding no evidence of threats or immediate criminal activity, and no formal report was taken at that time.

Later in the day, shortly before 5:00pm, LAPD officers were dispatched again after reports of possible shots being fired at the same address. This second response confirmed that gunfire had occurred during ongoing construction work at the residence, prompting a more extensive police investigation.

Suspect Identified in Neighbour Dispute Investigation

Read more Suspect's Photo in Texas Shooting Goes Viral as Police Officials Ask the Public for Help Suspect's Photo in Texas Shooting Goes Viral as Police Officials Ask the Public for Help

According to TMZ, multiple law enforcement sources indicate that the suspect taken into custody is a neighbour of Sean Avery. The individual is believed to have been involved in earlier disputes linked to the alleged harassment of contractors working at the property.

At this stage, investigators have not confirmed a motive, and it remains unclear what triggered the escalation from reported harassment concerns in the morning to gunfire later in the day. Authorities have also not disclosed whether the earlier police visit is directly connected to the shooting incident.

The suspect's identity has not been formally released, and no charges have been publicly announced as the investigation continues.

Contractors Caught in Hollywood Hills Shooting Incident

Contractors working at the Hollywood Hills home were present during the shooting and are considered key witnesses in the ongoing investigation. It is understood that one contractor's vehicle was struck, with a tyre hit during the gunfire.

The presence of construction crews at the property appears to be central to the timeline of events, with reports suggesting that tensions had been building prior to the shooting incident. Despite the alarming nature of the event, no physical harm was reported among workers on site.

Ongoing LAPD Investigation

LAPD officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting at the Sean Avery residence, including the sequence of events that led from an initial harassment complaint to a firearms incident later the same day.

Authorities are also examining the timeline of police responses and assessing whether earlier warning signs could have indicated the potential for violence. The investigation remains active, with further updates expected as officers gather additional statements and evidence from the scene.