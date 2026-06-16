Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance may have looked effortless on red carpets, but insiders now claim his relentless work schedule is leaving the Broadway star feeling sidelined – and allegedly giving her a new appreciation of how lonely his ex‑wife Deborra-Lee Furness felt during their 27‑year marriage.

According to recent reports, Jackman has thrown himself into back‑to‑back projects since his costly split from Furness, leaving Foster to juggle her own career and motherhood around his demanding timetable. Friends say the strain is prompting difficult questions about how sustainable their relationship really is.

Those close to the couple insist it is too soon to write off the romance. But the latest claims suggest Foster is quietly confronting the same pressures that once surrounded one of Hollywood's most admired marriages.

Sutton Foster 'Understands' Hugh Jackman's Ex As Work Schedule Takes Its Toll

According to recent reports, Jackman's relentless work schedule has become a growing source of strain in his relationship with Foster. Sources claim the actor has thrown himself into back‑to‑back projects following his costly split from Furness, leaving little time for his personal life. As a result, insiders say Foster is beginning to understand the loneliness that Deborra‑Lee may have experienced during her years married to one of Hollywood's busiest stars.

'Hugh's a workaholic, and she's starting to understand how lonely Deb must have felt at times,' an insider shared. The source claimed Foster has struggled with the constant public appearances and demanding schedule that come with being involved with Jackman, particularly as she balances her own career and raising her daughter.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster hit the 2026 Met Gala together ✨ pic.twitter.com/WAuWyEremW — Page Six (@PageSix) May 4, 2026

The revelation has reignited discussion about Jackman's 27‑year marriage to Furness, which ended after the couple announced their separation in 2023. The pair, who met on the Australian television series Correlli in 1995, married the following year and became one of Hollywood's most admired couples. Together, they adopted two children and frequently spoke publicly about their devotion to family.

However, the marriage ultimately came to an end, with their divorce finalised in 2025. In comments made following the split, Furness described the breakdown of the relationship as a 'profound wound' and referenced the pain of betrayal, remarks that fuelled widespread speculation about the circumstances surrounding the separation.

A Quick Look At Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster's Romance

Jackman and Foster first sparked romance rumours after starring together in the Broadway revival of The Music Man. Their relationship became public in early 2025, shortly after both had ended long-term marriages. Since then, the pair have made several high-profile appearances together, including their Met Gala debut and multiple red-carpet events.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness.



Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.



Life is sometimes unfair pic.twitter.com/EtcsRM60V3 — Queein (@QueeinJ) May 28, 2025

Yet not everyone has embraced the romance. Social media users have frequently voiced support for Furness, with some criticising Jackman and Foster's public displays of affection. Following one recent photo shared by Jackman, many commenters expressed sympathy for his former wife and questioned the timing of the new relationship.

Read more Why Hugh Jackman's Closest Allies Claim the Actor Cut Them Off After Deborra Lee-Furness Divorce Why Hugh Jackman's Closest Allies Claim the Actor Cut Them Off After Deborra Lee-Furness Divorce

Now, according to reports, Foster may be seeing a side of Jackman's lifestyle that was not immediately apparent during the early stages of their romance. Sources claim the couple have become 'passing ships' due to their competing commitments, raising concerns among friends that the lack of quality time together could create long‑term problems.

While neither Jackman nor Foster has publicly commented on the latest claims, the reports suggest that Foster's experience is offering her a deeper understanding of the challenges Furness may have faced throughout her marriage. Whether the realisation strengthens their relationship or creates further tension remains to be seen, but it has added a new layer to one of Hollywood's most closely watched romances.