Kyle William Spitze, 27, has been jailed for 77 years in federal prison after US investigators said the Tennessee man produced child sexual exploitation material, helped distribute animal-crushing videos and possessed child sexual abuse material while acting as an original member of the online extremist groups 764 and HarmNation.

The Justice Department described the punishment as the longest federal prison sentence imposed on a nihilistic violent extremist. Spitze was also sentenced to lifetime supervised release and will be required to register with state sex-offender registries if released.

Spitze used the aliases 'Crimhn', 'Criminal' and 'Criminaloli' and was an administrator of HarmNation, according to the Justice Department. The FBI began investigating reports in December 2023 that HarmNation members were circulating child sexual abuse material online.

Kyle Spitze's 77-Year Prison Sentence

Investigators identified Spitze as a HarmNation member who hosted a social-media channel containing images and videos of nude minor girls who had self-harmed, the Justice Department said. The material included variations of his online names written in blood on victims' bodies or carved into their skin, according to the department.

Kyle William Spitze, 27, of Friendsville, TN was sentenced today to 77 YEARS in prison for production of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), abetting the distribution of animal crushing videos, and possessing and accessing with the intent to view CSAM. This is the longest federal… pic.twitter.com/HBuImZYzjN — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) August 19, 2026

The channel also contained images of animal mutilation bearing a variation of Spitze's online name, officials said. FBI agents obtained a search warrant for his mobile phone in February 2024, which contained similar images and videos involving two minor victims.

One victim told the FBI that Spitze had threatened her into producing images which he then uploaded to another social-media channel, the department said. Spitze admitted to investigators that he had a terrorist motive for his offences, according to the Justice Department.

Separately, prosecutors said that, while Spitze was in custody, he asked his father to help him contact at least one victim. His father later contacted a victim and urged her to delete evidence that could harm Spitze's case, prosecutors said; he was convicted of witness tampering and sentenced to nearly six years in prison.

Spitze pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child sexual exploitation material, one count of aiding the distribution of animal-crushing videos and one count of possessing and accessing child sexual abuse material with intent to view it.

764 Network and Disputed Victim Claim

The Justice Department describes 764 and HarmNation as nihilistic violent extremist groups that use social-media platforms to produce and distribute violent material and child sexual abuse material. It says members often use coordinated extortion to pressure underage victims into complying with their demands.

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FBI detectives identified 30 victims during the Spitze investigation, with some addressing him at his sentencing hearing.

That is the documented victim figure supported by the source available for this article.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg said Spitze was one of the original members of 764 and HarmNation.

He said the groups were committed to 'bringing about the downfall of society through terrorism' by targeting children and other vulnerable people.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said the sentencing was 'one step toward justice for the families and children harmed by 764'. FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau had dedicated staff in all 50 states working on high-priority investigations into nihilistic violent extremism networks.

The prosecution was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a Justice Department initiative launched in May 2006 to identify victims and prosecute child sexual exploitation offences. The programme combines federal, state and local resources in child-exploitation investigations.