Liam Lawson could be handed another unexpected opportunity to race for Red Bull after Isack Hadjar was reportedly ruled out of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix with a wrist injury.

Hadjar is understood to have sustained the injury during the Formula 1 summer break, leaving his participation at Zandvoort in doubt. A final medical assessment is still required before his absence can be confirmed, but Lawson has emerged as the leading candidate to replace him.

The potential switch would give Lawson another chance to prove himself alongside Max Verstappen, 18 months after his difficult spell with Red Bull's senior team ended after only two races.

Hadjar's Injury Creates Sudden Red Bull Shuffle

Hadjar entered the 2026 season as Red Bull's latest choice to partner Verstappen after an impressive rookie campaign with Racing Bulls.

The Frenchman has made a strong start to his first season with the senior team. He currently sits eighth in the championship with 68 points after 11 Grands Prix, including four top-six finishes. He also claimed his first Red Bull podium with a fourth-place finish in Monaco.

His potential absence therefore comes at an awkward moment for Red Bull as Formula 1 returns from its summer break.

The Dutch Grand Prix takes place at Zandvoort from 21 to 23 August, with the weekend featuring a Sprint.

Lawson Could Get a Second Shot

Lawson's potential return would be particularly intriguing given his previous experience with the senior Red Bull team.

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The New Zealander was promoted to Red Bull at the beginning of 2025 but was moved back to Racing Bulls after the opening two rounds. Hadjar subsequently took the seat for the 2026 campaign.

Since returning to Racing Bulls, however, Lawson has continued to demonstrate his pace and consistency.

Red Bull's current standings show Lawson ninth in the drivers' championship on 43 points, just behind Hadjar.

That makes the potential Dutch GP opportunity more than simply an emergency replacement. It could give Lawson an important chance to demonstrate how much he has developed since his previous Red Bull stint.

Why Zandvoort Could Be Significant for Lawson

There is an unusual connection between Lawson and the Dutch Grand Prix.

Lawson made his Formula 1 debut at Zandvoort in 2023 after replacing the injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri. He immediately impressed, scoring points at the Singapore Grand Prix later that season.

Three years later, the same circuit could provide another unexpected opportunity for the 24-year-old.

This time, though, the stakes would be considerably higher. Instead of stepping into a junior-team car as an F1 newcomer, Lawson could find himself alongside Verstappen in a Red Bull car during a competitive championship campaign.

Yuki Tsunoda Could Return

A Lawson promotion would also create another driver change within Red Bull's two-team structure.

Yuki Tsunoda is expected to replace Lawson at Racing Bulls if the New Zealander moves up to the senior team. Tsunoda currently serves as Red Bull's reserve driver after losing his race seat at the end of the 2025 season.

For now, Red Bull has not formally confirmed Hadjar's absence or the replacement arrangement.

But if Hadjar fails his final medical assessment, Lawson could suddenly find himself back in a Red Bull race seat — with the Dutch Grand Prix offering an unexpected second chance to show that his first opportunity at the team did not tell the full story.