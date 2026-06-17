Lionel Messi etched his name even deeper into football history with a remarkable hat-trick that electrified Kansas City Stadium. The 38-year-old achieved the feat as Argentina launched their FIFA World Cup title defence in emphatic fashion with a commanding victory over Algeria on 16 June 2026.

The Argentina captain produced a masterclass on his landmark 200th international appearance, becoming the joint-leading goalscorer in World Cup finals history. His three goals took his overall tally at the tournament to 16, drawing level with former Germany striker Miroslav Klose at the top of the all-time scoring charts.

A Statement Win For the Defending Champs

Argentina arrived at the tournament carrying the burden of expectation as reigning world champions, and Lionel Scaloni's side responded with a statement performance. The South Americans are seeking to become only the third nation to successfully defend a World Cup crown, following in the footsteps of Italy and Brazil.

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The victory also marked a significant milestone for Argentina, who secured their first opening-match win at a World Cup while competing as defending champions. Previous title defences in 1982 and 1990 had both begun with defeats, making this result all the more significant.

Messi set the tone early in an entertaining contest that sprang into life from the opening whistle. He thought he had opened the scoring inside the first quarter of an hour, only for the effort to be ruled out. Algeria then suffered similar frustration when a goal at the other end was disallowed moments later.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 17th minute. Collecting possession from Rodrigo De Paul, Messi drifted into space before curling a precise effort beyond goalkeeper Luca Zidane, son of former France great Zinedine Zidane. The strike highlighted the enduring quality of a player who was making his 27th World Cup appearance and, in the process, becoming the first footballer to feature in six editions of the tournament.

All three of Leo Messi's goals in his first career FIFA World Cup hat trick pic.twitter.com/jb05ZWMrVU — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 17, 2026

A Little Bit of Controversy

Despite Argentina's dominance, the match was not without controversy. Messi appeared fortunate to avoid disciplinary action following a reckless challenge on Algeria defender Aissa Mandi midway through the first half, a moment that briefly shifted attention away from his attacking brilliance.

Algeria remained competitive and threatened to frustrate the world champions, but Argentina's quality ultimately proved decisive. The second goal arrived just after the hour mark when Messi capitalised on an error from Zidane, reacting quickest to convert from close range and double his side's advantage.

The Inter Miami forward completed his first-ever World Cup hat-trick in the 76th minute. After receiving possession from Nicolás González on the edge of the penalty area, Messi unleashed a powerful strike that flew beyond the goalkeeper and into the net, prompting celebrations among the travelling Argentine supporters.

Hat-Trick Sealed in Style, Looking Ahead

The hat-trick represented another extraordinary achievement in a career already filled with records and honours, including eight Ballon d'Or awards and a World Cup winner's medal.

Argentina now sit top of Group J following the opening round of fixtures and will look to build on their impressive start in upcoming matches against Austria and Jordan. If Messi continues to perform at this level, Argentina's hopes of retaining the trophy will only grow stronger as the tournament progresses.