Donald Trump has weighed in on the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie after a fresh report revealed that a second ransom note claimed Savannah Guthrie's mother had died.

The case has taken a darker turn, with the Guthrie family now confronting the possibility that the 84-year-old may never be found alive. The emergence of a second ransom note, one that reportedly says Nancy died shortly after she was taken, has only intensified that uncertainty.

'That family's gone through hell,' Trump said on Tuesday when asked about the latest development in the case. 'I hope they find her.'

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of the 'Today' co-anchor, has been missing since the night of 31 January, when she was dropped off at her home in the Tucson foothills. For months, the case has sat in a painful limbo, suspended between kidnapping, extortion and the increasingly bleak possibility of murder.

A Second Note Shifts The Case In A Darker Direction

The new reports, first detailed by NBC News and CNN, centre on a second message sent after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. According to people familiar with the investigation, the note said Nancy had died and that her death had not been intentional.

It reportedly did not include a demand for money, an apology, or an offer to return her body. The note marked a sharp break from the first one, which demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy's return.

Investigators have not publicly confirmed the contents of the note in full, but multiple outlets have reported that law enforcement considers both messages credible enough to treat as genuine communications from whoever took Nancy. The second note said she 'died shortly after the kidnapping' but gave no indication that any further ransom payment would change the outcome.

Savannah Guthrie's On-Air Plea Laid Bare The Family's Agony

Savannah Guthrie addressed the development on Tuesday in an emotional moment on 'Today,' where she made a direct appeal for information and described the toll the case has taken on her family. Fighting back tears, she said she could not miss the opportunity to ask for help publicly.

'Somebody knows something,' she said. 'We are in agony and we cannot be at peace.'

She also reminded viewers that a $1 million reward remains available for information that leads to answers about Nancy's whereabouts.

That reward has been in place for months, yet the investigation remains stalled in the most important sense. There have been no arrests, confirmed sightings, or public proof that Nancy was alive after she vanished from her home. The family's appeals have continued because there is still no resolution, only fragments of a story that investigators appear unable, or unwilling, to fully tell.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Mystery Deepens as Chilling 'Scared but OK' Claim Clashes With Horrific Death Note Nancy Guthrie Mystery Deepens as Chilling 'Scared but OK' Claim Clashes With Horrific Death Note

Trump's Remarks Add Political Attention To A Case Already Saturated With Public Sympathy

Trump's comments came during a press gaggle on Tuesday after a reporter asked whether there was still hope investigators would find Nancy.

He did not elaborate on the case or offer any new information.

Savannah Guthrie is one of the most recognisable faces in American television, and her mother's disappearance has had a grim pull from the start. Nancy was not reported missing after a routine welfare check or a vague family concern. Authorities quickly treated it as a criminal matter. Earlier in the investigation, officials said evidence inside the home suggested she had not left voluntarily. Over time, the picture that emerged was one of a targeted abduction involving ransom communications and details known to investigators but withheld from the public.

For all the coverage, the central facts remain starkly unresolved. Nancy Guthrie was last seen on 31 January after being dropped off at her Arizona home. A first ransom note demanded millions in cryptocurrency. A second claimed she had died soon after being abducted. Law enforcement has not announced any suspects, no body has been found, and the search remains active.

That is what makes the latest twist so brutal. The note may offer a narrative, but it is not proof. It may be genuine, but it does not answer where Nancy is, who took her, or what exactly happened after she disappeared. If anything, it sharpens the bleakest question in the case: whether the family has already been told the worst in everything but certainty.

For now, investigators are still asking the public for help, and the reward remains on the table. Savannah Guthrie has made clear that her family is not moving on, not accepting silence, and not giving up the search.