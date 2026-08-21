A blind item circulating online alleges Kendall Jenner wanted $3 million (£2.25 million) to 'fake-date' Jacob Elordi for 12 months as part of a publicity arrangement. A social media post describes the alleged deal as a 'three million dollar contract' for a one-year relationship, with 'no intimacy involved' and perks including private jets. The allegation remains unverified, and neither Jenner nor Elordi has publicly confirmed such an arrangement.

The central claim is that Jenner allegedly wanted $3 million (£2.25 million) to pretend to be Elordi's girlfriend for one year. The post characterises the supposed arrangement as a business negotiation rather than a conventional romance and says there would allegedly be 'no intimacy involved.' It also claims private jets were among the alleged perks.

What the Blind Item Actually Alleges

The claim therefore hinges on details supplied by the blind-item post rather than independently documented evidence. Its unusually specific terms, the fee, one-year duration, alleged lack of intimacy and private-jet perks, are what distinguish it from ordinary online speculation about the pair.

None of those alleged terms has been independently confirmed by Jenner, Elordi or either star's public representatives.

The post also argues that the arrangement could benefit both celebrities' public images. Celebrity relationships can generate significant media attention, but that general observation does not establish that Jenner and Elordi entered into a publicity agreement.

Jenner and Elordi Were Already Linked Before the Claim

The fake-dating allegation emerged amid existing relationship speculation involving Jenner and Elordi. The pair had previously been linked in 2022, when they were photographed together at several events, before being linked again in 2026.

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Rumours grew in April after a Deuxmoi source claimed the pair were 'all over each other' at a Coachella after-party on 11 April. People subsequently reported that they had 'been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months.'

By June, reports said that Jenner and Elordi had 'made things official.' Those reports show that public discussion of their relationship was already underway before the $3 million allegation circulated.

Latest London Appearance Fuels More Speculation

On 19 August 2026, Jenner and Elordi were seen dining at Cipriani in London with Elordi's father, John Elordi, providing another public glimpse of the pair together.

The timing has added interest because Elordi is in London for film promotion, but there is no evidence connecting his schedule to the alleged arrangement.

What the Blind Item Does Not Establish

Despite its specific details, the claim does not establish that Jenner negotiated or accepted a $3 million (£2.25 million) deal. No contract, payment record, named participant or representative confirmation has surfaced to substantiate the alleged arrangement.

Reports and sightings concern their reported relationship, while the blind item makes a separate claim about an alleged financial agreement.

The $3 Million Claim Remains Unsubstantiated

The allegation claims Jenner wanted $3 million (£2.25 million) for an alleged 12-month relationship with Elordi, with no intimacy and perks including private jets. Those details make the blind item particularly explosive.

But the material does not establish that the alleged contract existed, that Jenner requested the reported fee or that either celebrity agreed to such an arrangement. For now, Jenner and Elordi's relationship continues to generate public sightings and entertainment coverage, while the $3 million fake-dating claim remains an unverified blind-item allegation.