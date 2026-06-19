Aliens may well exist somewhere in the cosmos, but they are unlikely to be visiting Earth any time soon, according to a new analysis by Professor Carol Oliver of the University of New South Wales in Sydney, published this week. Oliver, who specialises in science communication and astrobiology, argues that even if intelligent aliens are out there, the combination of vast distances, brutal energy demands and the potentially hostile nature of our own planet make a stopover on Earth improbable.

Another round of debate over the so-called Fermi paradox, the long-standing puzzle named after physicist Enrico Fermi that asks: if the universe is so big and so old, and if life is not particularly special, where is everybody? For some, the lack of clear evidence of visiting spacecraft or detectable alien signals is proof enough that humanity is alone. Oliver takes a different line. The universe, she suggests, is stacked against easy interstellar tourism, and we may be flattering ourselves to imagine that a truly advanced civilisation would see Earth as worth the trip.

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The Barrister & UFO researcher appeared on GB News to… pic.twitter.com/oYEujhyo0R — Interstellar (@InterstellarUAP) June 16, 2026

Aliens And The Sheer Scale Of Space

According to Gigazine, Oliver's first point is both simple and deeply inconvenient. Space is not just big; it is catastrophically, obstructively big for any species trying to cross it, aliens included.

The closest star to our Sun, Proxima Centauri, sits around 40 trillion kilometres away. That is roughly 268,000 times the distance between the Earth and the Sun, and astronomers put the separation at about 4.3 light years. At the speed of light, a beam of radio waves would still take more than four years to arrive.

Humanity is nowhere near that pace. The fastest spacecraft currently in operation, NASA's Parker Solar Probe, can manage a maximum speed of about 191 kilometres per second. Impressive by any reasonable standard, but that still amounts to just 0.064 per cent of the speed of light. At that rate it would take about 6,650 years to reach Proxima Centauri, assuming a direct shot.

The implication is not subtle. If intelligent aliens are circling a star much farther away than Proxima Centauri and happen to be developing spaceflight at roughly the same technological level as we are, any journey to Earth would play out over thousands of years. Civilisations would need to survive over timescales that make whole human empires look like short-lived experiments.

The Fermi paradox often skips lightly over this practical detail. The catch is that our own signals have barely left the cosmic neighbourhood. Earth only began spraying radio waves into space in 1901. Those signals propagate at light speed, so they currently form a roughly 120-light-year bubble. That sounds impressive until you set it against the size of the Milky Way. Oliver notes that this is a vanishingly small slice of the galaxy, about 0.000002 per cent of its expanse. On those numbers, expecting a reply already borders on unreasonable.

Why Aliens Might Not Bother With Earth

Her second argument is harsher on human ego. Even if some civilisation has beaten the distance problem and learned how to travel close to light speed, the energy bill would be punishing.

As a spacecraft's speed increases, its effective mass rises, and so does the energy required to accelerate it further. According to Einstein's relativity, pushing a physical object to the speed of light would demand infinite energy. Oliver points out that even a society vastly more capable than ours would be wrestling with fundamental physics, not just engineering problems that can be hand-waved away with the word 'advanced.'

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In popular science fiction, truly sophisticated aliens often enjoy effectively limitless power. Hypothetically, if a species had mastered an almost boundless energy source, they might be technically capable of sending ships across interstellar distances. Oliver then raises a quieter question that scientists sometimes dodge. Why would they burn that energy, and years of travel time, to visit Earth in particular?

Measured against a hypothetical galactic civilisation, our planet is a young, noisy backwater. Radio chatter for just over a century, tentative probes to the edge of our own solar system, no colonies beyond low Earth orbit. By that yardstick, Earth is 'far less developed,' technologically and perhaps politically, than many worlds such travellers might choose to explore. If you have the means to go almost anywhere, Oliver suggests, an infant civilisation may not sit top of the list.

Her third reason edges into biology. Life on Earth has co-evolved with the planet over hundreds of millions of years. The atmosphere that sustains us is not especially friendly in abstract terms. Oxygen, which humans and most complex terrestrial life depend on, is also an aggressively reactive, corrosive gas. For organisms that evolved in a different chemical environment, our air, our microbes or even our oceans could be actively dangerous.

It is a reminder that we are not neutrally 'habitable' to all forms of life. We are tailored to this world, and it is tailored to us. Aliens, if they exist, might sensibly file Earth under 'toxic.'

Since 1960, researchers have at least been trying to listen. Traditional radio astronomy techniques underlie large search projects such as the SETI Institute in California and the Breakthrough Listen programme based at Oxford University. So far, no confirmed alien signal has emerged from the noise, though Oliver stresses that the timescales are embarrassingly lopsided. The universe is about 13.8 billion years old. Modern humans have been seriously observing the sky for perhaps a century. On that basis, expecting a quick answer looks more like impatience than data.

If aliens requested a meeting with a sole individual to represent the human race, whom should we send? pic.twitter.com/zkI2sgMhGu — Creepy.org (@creepydotorg) April 17, 2026

Oliver quotes a 1959 scientific paper that still does the rounds among SETI researchers: 'It is difficult to estimate the probability of success, but if we do not look, that probability drops to zero.' Nothing is confirmed yet, and every claim of contact should still be taken with a grain of salt. For now, the silence may say more about our own limitations than it does about whether anyone else is out there.