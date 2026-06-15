A 21-year-old physical education and sports management graduate has been laid to rest in Brazil after plunging 40 metres to her death during an extreme bungee jump where staff allegedly threw her from a bridge without attaching her safety line.

The horrific death of Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas at São Paulo's notorious Skeleton Bridge has sparked a wave of global outrage after footage of the tragedy went viral online.

Social media users have fiercely criticised the operators involved, condemning what many describe as a catastrophic safety failure that cost the 21-year-old her life.

Brazil's Bridge Bungee Jump Tragedy

The fatal incident occurred during a weekend trip on Saturday, 13 June, at the Ponte do Esqueleto (Skeleton Bridge), a structure hovering over a rocky canyon on the border between Limeira and Cordeirópolis.

As reported by People, De Freitas was participating in an extreme activity known locally as 'rope jumping,' an activity similar to traditional bungee jumping that uses dynamic cords to suspend jumpers.

🇧🇷‼️NOVO: Infelizmente identificada: Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21 anos. A jovem que caiu da Ponte Esqueleto em Limeira (SP) ontem.



Os funcionários esqueceram de prender a corda de segurança e a jogaram mesmo assim.



Vídeos mostram que várias pessoas perceberam o… pic.twitter.com/3RLoXBxK4a — Conservatism And Elegance 🇺🇲 (@ThayzzySmith) June 14, 2026

Instead of completing a thrilling dive, the young woman plummeted directly into the canyon bed below. Local authorities confirmed that the crew members running the activity failed to attach the primary lifeline to her safety harness. The vital equipment remained completely untouched on the wooden platform while the victim was handled by the crew.

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues De Freitas' Last Chilling Post

Moments before stepping onto the launching platform, the physical education and sports management graduate shared a photograph of the towering bridge on her social media account, adding the haunting caption, 'Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge?'

The Victim was Named ‘Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas’ There were Really 3 Employees and No One Double Checked the Rope 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/70prSGLjW1 — ClipGD (@ClipGD) June 13, 2026

The dread surrounding her final post was mirrored in a distressing video recorded by a bystander at the scene, which has since gone viral across social networks. The video has since amassed millions of views.

21yo Brazil woman DIES after workers PUSH her off bridge — FORGOT to attach safety rope pic.twitter.com/okIuaXEa9c — RT (@RT_com) June 13, 2026

The footage shows two instructors lifting De Freitas, who was wearing a helmet and what appears to be an action camera, horizontally by her arms and legs before launching her off the precipice.

Just as she is released, a voice can be heard asking, 'It's the rope, right?'

Within seconds, the footage captures onlookers screaming in absolute panic, shouting, 'Guys, the rope!' as the camera lens pans down to reveal the safety cord coiled uselessly on the bridge deck.

Three Staff Arrested

Following the tragic fall, emergency services rushed to the canyon floor where an off-duty nurse was already performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation. De Freitas was pronounced dead at the scene from severe trauma.

Read more Witnesses Scream As 21-Year-Old Is Thrown From Bridge Without Safety Gear And Plunges To Her Death Witnesses Scream As 21-Year-Old Is Thrown From Bridge Without Safety Gear And Plunges To Her Death

The Limeira municipal government released an official statement expressing deep solidarity with the grieving family, extending condolences to the community of Jandira, where the young graduate lived.

The legal fallout was immediate. When military police arrived at the site, two staff members attempted to flee into the dense surrounding vegetation but were swiftly apprehended.

A local court has since converted the arrests of three crew members, aged 27, 32, and 42, into preventative detention.

The state police confirmed that the company, Entre Cordas, was running an entirely unauthorised operation at the site, and the suspects are now facing charges of homicide with implied malice.

Maria Eduarda Laid to Rest

Meanwhile, as reported by GloboNews, De Freitas was laid to rest in the city of Jandira, in the Greater São Paulo area, on Sunday morning, 14 June. The broadcaster spoke with her former teacher, Valdinei Barbosa, who remembered the 21-year-old as a dedicated student and natural leader.

'She was a leader in the classroom, you know? She really committed herself when we had school games, inter-class tournaments and championships. She was one of the students who would help me organise them,' Barbosa said.

He also recalled her ambition to become a Physical Education teacher.

'Her life plan was always to say: "Sir, when I leave here, I'm going to be a Physical Education teacher." We are deeply saddened by what happened because she was a very good, highly intelligent and active girl. Unfortunately, it ended in this tragedy.'

Netizens' Reaction to the Tragedy

The incident has sparked widespread outrage online, with many commenters expressing disbelief that such a basic safety procedure could allegedly have been overlooked.

'The rope was the most important part,' one user wrote.

Another added: 'This can't be true. The sheer stupidity of this is mind-boggling.'

This can't be true. The sheer stupidity of this is mind-boggling. pic.twitter.com/pwiPIZ51ol — G. Heltn (@HeltonGeo) June 13, 2026

Others questioned how multiple staff members failed to notice the apparent mistake before the jump, with some calling for severe penalties if investigators determine negligence played a role in the tragedy.

The reaction reflects growing public anger over what many view as a catastrophic breakdown in safety protocols at an attraction designed to protect participants from precisely this type of accident.