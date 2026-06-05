James Handy, the veteran character actor best known to many for his role in Top Gun: Maverick, was fatally stabbed outside a home in the Tarzana neighbourhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to police, and his girlfriend's 44-year-old son has been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Read more How Did James Handy Die? Real Cause of Death as Tragic New Details Emerge How Did James Handy Die? Real Cause of Death as Tragic New Details Emerge

For context, the Los Angeles Police Department said officers were called to a property on the 19200 block of Erwin Street after a disturbing 911 call on 3 June. In a statement, the force said the caller told dispatchers: 'I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.'

When officers arrived, they found 81-year-old James Handy unconscious in the front yard with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

LAPD News Release: Murder Investigation in West Valley Area pic.twitter.com/bpIrl5Ox1S — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) June 4, 2026

The suspect, identified as Michael Gledhill, is the son of Handy's long-term partner, 76-year-old Wendy Gledhill. Police said Michael lived at the address with his mother, who was described in the LAPD statement as 'the victim's girlfriend.' Detectives said they believed it was an isolated incident and that there was no ongoing danger to the public. Gledhill was later booked at Van Nuys Jail on one count of murder, with bail set at $2 million.

James Handy's Final Hours And Arrest Of Suspect

Handy's final moments appear to have unfolded largely in public view. CCTV footage released by local media shows a man believed to be Michael Gledhill walking along a street in Tarzana in what appears to be bloodstained clothing. The images, grainy and grim, have quickly circulated online, though they add little in the way of explanation.

According to a summary released by LAPD and reported by multiple outlets, Gledhill did not attempt to flee. Instead, officers said he 'flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he was the one they were looking for.' He was arrested at the scene and has remained in custody since.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the killing. No mental health history, family dispute or financial clash has been put on record, and police have not outlined any prior calls to the home. At this stage, nothing is confirmed publicly about what may have led to the stabbing, and any speculation over motive should be treated with caution.

What is clear, from the fragments of information now emerging, is the scale of the personal catastrophe inside the house Handy shared with Wendy. In the space of a morning, she lost her partner and watched her only son taken away in handcuffs.

Girlfriend's Devastation As James Handy Killing Shocks Fans

Outside that Tarzana home, Wendy spoke briefly to reporters on Friday, breaking her silence just two days after the attack. Visibly shaken, the 76-year-old told The California Post: 'I'm just trying to make it through one day at a time, a minute at a time.'

She struggled to reconcile the man she loved with the son she raised. 'I loved James and my son. I still can't believe it... I can't believe my son did it. I'm just trying to...' she said, trailing off before retreating back indoors, as reported by both The California Post and the New York Post.

In a separate comment to TMZ, Wendy addressed Handy's wider family directly, offering an apology that sounded as much like a plea as a statement. 'They know I loved him so much,' she said. 'I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry this happened. I'm still in shock. I still can't comprehend it.'

There has been no public comment from Gledhill or any legal representative acting on his behalf, and court filings have not yet set out his version of events. Until those proceedings begin in earnest, the narrative will remain lopsided, carried mainly by police statements and the words of a woman trying to process an unimaginable split in her loyalties.

James Handy's Long Career Remembered After Tarzana Killing

As details of the stabbing filtered out, tributes to James Handy focused on a career that ran quietly but steadily through five decades of American film and television. His talent agent, Pam Ellis-Evenas, confirmed his death in a statement, saying: 'With great sadness, I can confirm that the gentleman who was attacked and killed on Wednesday in Tarzana was the actor James Handy.'

Handy first appeared on screen in the soap Ryan's Hope in 1977 and went on to rack up almost 150 credits. To younger viewers, he was bartender Jimmy in the 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. Older audiences might remember him as the anxious exterminator in the 1995 Robin Williams film Jumanji, or from recurring roles across the TV landscape.

Across the years he appeared in Unbreakable, Logan, Law & Order, The West Wing, The X-Files, Alias, ER, Criminal Minds, CSI: NY, NCIS: Los Angeles, Cold Case, Without a Trace, 9-1-1, Castle, The Young and the Restless and Mulaney, among many others. He was one of those performers viewers recognised instantly, even if they had to reach for his name.

The contrast between that steady, industrious career and the chaos of his final morning has not been lost on fans sharing clips of his work online. For now, those performances are all that remain firmly fixed, while the questions around his death, what was said in the house, what led to the 911 call, what, if anything, might have prevented it, are left for detectives, and eventually a court, to untangle.