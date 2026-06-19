A Thai man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for a Facebook comment about the monarchy, with the ruling issued by Bangkok's Criminal Court on Friday, under Thailand's strict royal defamation law. The 43-year-old man was convicted over a post made in the private 'Royalist Marketplace' Facebook group, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR).

The case is the latest involving Thailand's royal defamation law, formally known as the lese-majeste law, which protects the royal family from criticism and carries penalties of up to 15 years in prison for each offence.

Rights groups have long criticised the law, arguing that it has been used to restrict political expression and dissent.

Royal Defamation Law Puts Man to Jail

The court initially handed down a three-year sentence but reduced it by half after the defendant, Noppol Achamas, an information officer at TLHR, admitted the offence. The man's identity was withheld to protect his privacy.

He was granted bail of £2,300 ($3,040) while waiting for an appeal, Noppol said.

The comment was posted in the private Facebook group 'Royalist Marketplace,' a forum created for discussions about Thailand's monarchy. The group has grown into one of the country's largest online spaces focused on royal-related debate, with more than 2.2 million members.

Bangkok Man Jailed 18 Months for Lese-Majeste Over Facebook Comment



The Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced a 43-year-old Bangkok resident, identified only as "Pui," to one year and six months in prison under the lese-majeste law and the Computer Crime Act for a comment posted… pic.twitter.com/qMtv41EOoJ — Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) June 19, 2026

The group was founded by Pavin Chachavalpongpun, an exiled royal critic and scholar, and became particularly active following Thailand's youth-led protest movement in 2020 and 2021. Those demonstrations called for reforms to the monarchy and changes to the royal defamation law itself.

Many of the activists involved later faced legal action, including charges under the same legislation.

According to TLHR data cited in the report, 291 people have been charged under the royal insult law since 2020. At least 17 people have faced prosecution over comments made in the 'Royalist Marketplace' group.

Free Speech Concerns

The latest conviction comes as Thailand continues to face international scrutiny over the balance between protecting the monarchy and allowing freedom of expression.

Supporters of the royal defamation law say it protects the monarchy, which is an important institution in Thai society. Critics argue that the law is too broad and can lead to harsh punishments for people who post comments online.

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The case also shows how social media has become a key place where disagreements about the monarchy are now taking place. Online groups that were created for discussion have increasingly become linked to legal cases involving alleged criticism of the royal family.

The 'Royalist Marketplace' Facebook group became popular during a period of political unrest in Thailand. It provided a rare space for people to openly discuss the monarchy, a topic that has traditionally been difficult to debate publicly.

This was not the first case involving the group. The Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said several other users have also faced charges over comments made in the Facebook community.

Offence for Thailand's Strict Law for Its Monarchy

Under Thailand's royal defamation law, people found guilty of insulting or threatening the king, queen, heir, or regent can face prison sentences. Each offence can carry a maximum penalty of up to 15 years, although courts decide sentences based on individual cases.

The ruling follows years of political tension over calls to reform the monarchy. The youth-led protests of 2020 and 2021 brought thousands of people onto the streets, but many activists later faced criminal charges.

The man's appeal will now decide whether the conviction and sentence remain in place, while the case adds to ongoing legal battles over online speech and criticism of Thailand's monarchy.