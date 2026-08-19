Six-year-old Winter Jones was meant to spend last Thursday at elementary school. Instead, a routine morning ended in tragedy after she was allegedly left inside a daycare bus for several hours in the sweltering Memphis heat.

Winter's father, Bryan Jones, dropped his daughter at Kid University daycare in Cordova, Tennessee, on the morning of 13 August. She was then placed on a daycare bus bound for Macon-Hall Elementary School, where she was expected to attend classes. The school is located on Macon Road in Cordova.

But Winter did not get off the vehicle when it arrived.

The six-year-old, who was autistic and nonverbal, remained inside as the day continued. Her family said nobody realised she was still on the bus until staff returned to it later in the afternoon.

'No one knew that she was still on the bus until they got back on the bus and got ready to go and pick up the students from school,' her uncle, Christopher Jones, said.

Temperatures Soared as Winter Remained Inside

Memphis police officers were called to Kid University shortly after 3:15 p.m. They found Winter unresponsive inside the vehicle and she was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Her father said doctors recorded her internal body temperature at 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43.9 degrees Celsius) when she was treated. The temperature outside was about 97°F (36.1°C).

Medical experts have warned that vehicle interiors can become lethal within minutes during extreme heat. Dr Rudy Kink, a paediatric emergency medicine specialist at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, said temperatures inside a vehicle can rise rapidly when it is parked in direct sunlight.

'With the car out in the direct sun at 97 degrees, the temperature can increase exponentially over minutes to where the temperatures can become deadly... 120, 140 degrees... it takes no time, especially with the windows up,' Kink said.

Winter's inability to speak made the situation even more dangerous.

'She couldn't advocate for herself. She couldn't open her mouth and say, ''Hey, I'm still on the bus,'' or anything like that,' Christopher said.

Her family said Winter was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

Investigation Focuses on Safety Procedures

The tragedy has prompted questions about how the child was missed and whether required safety checks were carried out.

Tennessee daycare centres are required to use monitoring devices, conduct checks of vehicles and maintain daily logs documenting those checks. The Tennessee Department of Children's Services confirmed it is involved in the investigation.

Memphis police said the investigation remains ongoing. No charges had been announced at the time of reporting. Kid University had not responded publicly to requests for comment, while its website was reportedly suspended after the incident.

Winter's death came during a period of dangerous summer heat. According to Kids and Car Safety, at least 18 children had already died in hot cars across the US this year before Winter's death. Her death brought the reported national total to 19.

Six-year-old Winter Jones was autistic and nonverbal. She relied on the adults around her to keep her safe. Instead, she was left on a hot daycare bus and never made it to school. How did no one realize this precious child was missing until it was too late? Winter deserved… pic.twitter.com/YIEYoXE0JR — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 17, 2026

For the Jones family, however, the statistics offer little comfort.

'It hurts me to know that my little six-year-old niece is no longer here, physically at least,' Christopher said. 'This didn't have to happen.'

A candlelight vigil was held to remember Winter. Relatives and members of the community mourned the young girl and called for greater safeguards to prevent another child from suffering the same fate.