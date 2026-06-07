Aliens could already be broadcasting clear signals across the cosmos while humans remain 'utterly blind' to them, according to astronomer Prof. Jon Willis, who argues that our current search strategies may be tuned to the wrong timescales, wrong technologies and even the wrong idea of what life looks like.

The modern hunt for alien life has been driven as much by cinema as by science. From the bug-eyed invaders of Mars Attacks! to the shimmering visitors in Arrival, the cultural default is that if aliens exist, they will be large, intelligent and dramatically present. Willis, based at the University of Victoria in British Columbia and author of The Pale Blue Data Point, finds that assumption misleading at best and actively unhelpful at worst.

He points out that almost all life on Earth, measured by sheer biomass, is microscopic and astonishingly basic. Our planet is dominated by single-celled organisms, not tool-making primates with radios and rockets. If we are honest about the statistics, he suggests, the most probable aliens are closer to bacteria than spacefaring civilisations and any honest search should start from that unglamorous premise.

Aliens, But Probably Not the Ones Hollywood Sold Us

Willis argues that the central misconception is scale. People expect aliens to exist at a size and complexity that our eyes and ears can grasp. That expectation, he says, is not grounded in biology. On Earth, the story of life is 'vanishingly small' when it comes to complex creatures. Our own species is the exception, not the rule.

That doesn't make the quest smaller. It just changes the question. Instead of asking what aliens look like, Willis prefers to ask what life does. When he sends students to look up 'life' on Wikipedia, he notes that the entry ducks the decisive point, which is that life is not a static thing but a process.

René Descartes famously declared, 'I think, therefore I am.' Willis toys with alternative mottos that might serve an astrobiologist better. 'I am ordered, therefore I am.' Or 'I metabolise, therefore I am.' If we define life by its ordering of matter or its ability to trade energy with its surroundings, we can design tests that search for those processes rather than for movie-style creatures lurking in the dark.

That approach is bluntly reductionist, and Willis does not pretend it is the one true path. Much of the field, he concedes, is speculation layered on top of painfully limited data. Yet he insists speculation is not a dirty word. Used carefully, it is a way to open doors rather than slam them shut.

"They're among us"



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Are We Missing the Aliens Right in Front of Us?

Nowhere is that tension clearer than in the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence, or SETI, which tries to detect deliberate signals from technologically capable aliens. For decades, humans have swept the sky for radio beacons that would look obvious to a civilisation like ours. Willis thinks that may be a category error.

'One thing we should be aware of is any claim that we think like aliens do,' he says. Imagine a species for whom a single flash every 10,000 years is the equivalent of a bright, pulsing lighthouse. For a civilisation that measures its existence in geological epochs, such a signal would be 'utterly unmistakable' on the timescales that matter to them. For us, with a radio-astronomy history measured in mere decades, it is functionally invisible.

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Extend that thought and the picture darkens. The Universe, Willis suggests, could in principle be crowded with beacons signals sent with unfamiliar particles, operating on alien timebases, modulated in ways our instruments do not even record. From our perspective, we'd be standing in the middle of a cosmic airport with our fingers in our ears, insisting the terminal is silent.

He stops short of declaring that this is definitely the case. Nothing about alien signals, or aliens themselves, is confirmed, and every claim in this territory still needs to be taken with a grain of salt. But he is clear that our confidence in having 'looked and found nothing' is badly overstated. It is not that there is nothing to see, more that we have no idea what most of it would look like.

In practice, astrobiologists remain firmly Earth-bound. The furthest any human has travelled is only a few hundred miles above the planet, so almost all research into alien life is done with terrestrial stand-ins. Scientists study extreme environments on Earth and ask whether similar conditions might exist on Mars, on the icy moons of the outer planets, or in the atmospheres of distant exoplanets.

Even the apparently simple question of which molecules count as promising 'biomarkers' in those exoplanet atmospheres has no settled answer. When pressed on which chemical signatures we should prioritise, Willis has a stock response. He will get back to you, he says, after we have studied our first thousand exoplanet atmospheres in detail. Only then will we start to see the outline of the proverbial needle in the haystack.

The pace of discovery is not trivial. In 1995, astronomers knew of a single planet orbiting another star. Three decades on, that tally has risen to roughly 6,000. For Willis, that is the real story behind the more breathless headlines about aliens and signals. As we conduct the search, we learn how to search and, perhaps uncomfortably, are forced to admit just how blind we still are.