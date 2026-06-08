North Korea has rejected renewed calls from the United States for the country to abandon its nuclear weapons programme, with Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of leader Kim Jong Un, describing the idea as an outdated 'US fantasy.'

Her remarks came amid continuing tensions over North Korea's military capabilities and just as Chinese President Xi Jinping was scheduled to arrive in Pyongyang for talks with Kim Jong Un.

The statement also pushed back against recent comments from Washington regarding denuclearisation and reaffirmed North Korea's position that it will continue strengthening its nuclear arsenal.

Kim Yo Jong argued that the country's status as a nuclear weapons state cannot be challenged by American rhetoric and insisted that North Korea's military build-up is necessary for self-defence. Her comments underline Pyongyang's increasingly firm stance on the issue as it continues to expand its weapons programmes and deepen relationships with key international partners.

Kim Yo Jong Rejects US Position On Denuclearisation

Kim Yo Jong used strong language in criticising the United States, dismissing its efforts to promote the denuclearisation of North Korea. She described Washington's position as an 'anachronistic dream' and said some American officials had failed to move beyond what she called outdated thinking.

According to Kim Yo Jong, the United States has no authority to alter North Korea's position as a nuclear-armed state. She stated that American assertions regarding the country's nuclear status carry no legal force and would not bind North Korea in any way.

She also challenged a recent announcement from the United States claiming that President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had reaffirmed a shared goal of denuclearising North Korea during a summit in Beijing last month. Kim Yo Jong labelled that claim 'false information', making clear that Pyongyang does not accept Washington's characterisation of discussions involving North Korea's future.

The remarks reflect North Korea's continued resistance to international pressure over its nuclear programme. Since the collapse of Kim Jong Un's diplomatic efforts with Donald Trump in 2019, the country has concentrated on expanding its nuclear arsenal rather than pursuing negotiations aimed at reducing it.

Experts cited in the report say Kim Jong Un wants international recognition of North Korea as a nuclear state. Such recognition could strengthen Pyongyang's position in future negotiations and potentially support efforts to secure relief from international economic sanctions.

The latest comments from Kim Yo Jong suggest there is little willingness within North Korea's leadership to revisit denuclearisation discussions. Instead, the country's leadership appears committed to reinforcing the argument that its nuclear weapons are a permanent and necessary component of national security.

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Kim Jong Un Pushes For Expanded Weapons Production

The statement from Kim Yo Jong came as North Korea continued highlighting its military development efforts. During a visit to a new nuclear materials production facility last week, Kim Jong Un said the country would strengthen its nuclear forces 'at an exponential rate.'

North Korean state media also reported on Sunday that Kim Jong Un had visited a weapons factory the previous day. During that visit, he reportedly called for the country's missile production capacity to increase by two-and-a-half times within the period covered by a five-year plan.

Kim Yo Jong linked those efforts directly to what she described as growing military pressure from the United States and South Korea. She accused both countries of pursuing 'ceaseless arms build-ups' and argued that North Korea's response was necessary to maintain a credible deterrent.

She said her brother's policy of 'steadily beefing up the nuclear war deterrent for self-defence' represented 'an irreversible final conclusion to be carried out unconditionally.' The wording suggested that Pyongyang sees further expansion of its nuclear capabilities as a settled matter rather than a subject for negotiation.

Her comments were released ahead of Xi Jinping's visit to North Korea, his first trip to the country in seven years. Analysts believe the visit is intended largely to reinforce China's influence in Pyongyang at a time when North Korea has increasingly focused its foreign policy attention on Russia.

According to analysts referenced in the report, Xi is unlikely to place major emphasis on denuclearisation during his discussions with Kim Jong Un. Instead, he may focus on strengthening ties and offering economic assistance programmes.

North Korea's relationship with Russia has also drawn attention in recent years. The country has sent troops and conventional weapons to support Russia's war effort in Ukraine, according to the report. South Korean and US officials say North Korea has received economic assistance and other forms of support from Russia in exchange.

Against that backdrop, Kim Yo Jong's latest statement reinforces North Korea's message that it intends to continue expanding its military capabilities while rejecting external pressure to abandon its nuclear weapons programme.

For Washington and its allies, the situation represents a complex challenge. The international community now faces the reality of a nuclear-armed North Korea that views US-led pressure as an outdated relic of a failed diplomatic era.