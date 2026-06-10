A routine high school athletic event transformed into a scene of absolute horror when a sudden confrontation under the stadium bleachers turned fatal.

A Texas jury has now delivered a swift verdict in the high-profile teenage murder trial, following stunning testimony that completely altered the course of the case. While the defence fought hard to claim self-defence, a single, devastating remark made directly after the blade was drawn ultimately sealed the young man's fate.

Teenager Found Guilty of Track Meet Murder

Nineteen-year-old Karmelo Anthony has been found guilty of murder following the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf, 17, ABC News reports. He had been indicted on first-degree charges over the attack, which occurred on 2 April 2025 at a Frisco Independent School District stadium during a track and field championship.

The prosecution branded the killing as 'senseless' and 'plain and simple murder,' whereas defence lawyers maintained Anthony was protecting himself following a dispute beneath a school tent near the stadium bleachers.

BREAKING: Karmelo Anthony found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Austin Metcalf.



Anthony stabbed Metcalf in the chest at a track meet in Frisco, Texas, in 2025.



"You do not get to meet a shove with a stab, especially if you provoke the shove," Prosecutor Bill Wirskye told the… pic.twitter.com/uqyhyf9KvP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 9, 2026

According to WFAA, the jury listened to a few days of evidence before returning a swift verdict after only a couple of hours of deliberation. Throughout the entire courtroom proceedings, Anthony chose not to testify.

In Texas, a first-degree murder conviction carries a prison sentence ranging from five to 99 years, or life. WFAA noted that the jury also had the option to find him guilty of the lesser offence of manslaughter, a charge that tops out at a maximum 20-year term behind bars.

Texas Jury Hands Down 35-Year Prison Sentence

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A Collin County jury has handed Anthony a 35-year prison sentence for killing Metcalf. The panel spent two and a half hours deciding the punishment, following a final phase of the trial where both sides opted not to give opening remarks.

In their final arguments, the prosecution urged the jury to keep the focus firmly on Metcalf and a life cut tragically short. 'Austin Metcalf was a son. Austin Metcalf was a brother,' the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor added, 'I'm going to ask you to consider the age of the victim in this case... Nothing you do with your verdict, nothing you do, will take more from Karmelo Anthony than it did from the Metcalfs... Austin Metcalf didn't have the opportunity to meet the love of his life, hold a plaque at graduation.' Anthony wept openly on Tuesday, 9 June, as the murder conviction was handed down.

Following his guilty verdict, Karmelo Anthony began sobbing and shaking as his lawyer asked if he could take him somewhere to pull himself together.



Judge John Roach Jr. curtly denied the request, saying Anthony was now in the custody of the sheriff: “Things move differently… pic.twitter.com/oJ78RnyvCL — AF Post (@AFpost) June 9, 2026

Fatal Confrontation Under the Stadium Bleachers

The fatal encounter unfolded during a rainy track meet when Metcalf confronted Anthony under a team tent and told him to leave. Eyewitness accounts of the subsequent altercation varied, with some witnesses describing a distinct shove and others characterising it as a minor push. According to WFAA, multiple students testified that Anthony had been repeatedly told to move on before the situation turned violent.

Students that witnessed the murder of Austin Metcalf at the hands of Karmelo Anthony have given their testimony on what they witnessed



4 of the 6 students that gave testimony were black - which is an important fact due to this case garnering so much attention due to race



All of… pic.twitter.com/Qyb7NiLpyI — Ole Murica (@OleMurica) June 6, 2026

Chilling Confession to Coach Seals Verdict

Furthermore, a coach who spoke with Anthony shortly after the incident took the stand, recalling that the teenager stated: 'He put his hands on me. I stabbed him.'

Police recovered a pocket knife at the stadium, while medical experts confirmed that Metcalf died from a single stab wound to his chest.

Anthony is now expected to be moved from county custody to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility to begin serving his 35-year sentence. Meanwhile, having argued throughout the trial that the killing was an act of self-defence, his legal team will almost certainly appeal to contest the verdict or attempt to have the conviction overturned.

Since the jury rejected the argument of 'sudden passion,' Anthony does not qualify for a reduced 20-year sentencing limit. Consequently, he must serve 17.5 years behind bars before he becomes eligible to apply for parole.