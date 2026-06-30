A small church in southern Italy has become the centre of international attention after reports emerged that a statue of Saint Padre Pio appeared to shed what looked like a tear of blood.

The unusual phenomenon has reignited the centuries-old debate between faith and skepticism, drawing comparisons to another Italian town known for its controversial claims of a weeping Virgin Mary statue.

The alleged event took place at Santa Maria delle Grazie Parish in Casalba, near Naples, where parishioners first noticed what appeared to be a reddish tear running from the left eye of a fiberglass statue of Padre Pio in April. The discovery quickly spread through Italian media and social media, prompting curious visitors and pilgrims to travel to the church hoping to witness the mysterious mark for themselves.

According to parish priest Father Girolamo Capuano, he attempted to remove the reddish stain after being alerted by churchgoers but was unable to do so. The statue has since been removed for further examination to determine the origin of the apparent tear.

Location of Alleged Weeping Padre Pio Statue

The statue is housed at Santa Maria delle Grazie Parish in the village of Casalba, a community in the Campania region near Naples. Since news of the alleged phenomenon spread, the parish has attracted increased attention from both faithful Catholics and curious visitors.

Father Capuano has urged caution while expressing his belief that the occurrence deserves careful examination. He said security cameras monitoring the statue around the clock did not capture anyone approaching or tampering with it before the reddish mark appeared. Even so, he emphasized that only a thorough scientific and ecclesiastical investigation can determine whether there is a natural explanation.

The Catholic Church has not declared the event a miracle. Instead, Church authorities are following their established process of investigation, which typically includes scientific testing, theological review, and consultation with experts before reaching any conclusion. Such investigations can take months or even years.

Comparison to Italy's 'Weeping' Virgin Mary Statue

The latest claims have inevitably drawn comparisons to another well-known Italian case involving a statue of the Virgin Mary in Trevignano Romano. For years, self-proclaimed mystic Gisella Cardia claimed her Madonna statue wept tears of blood and delivered messages from the Virgin Mary, attracting thousands of pilgrims and significant donations.

However, that case ended very differently. Following investigations by Church authorities and forensic experts, the Diocese of Civita Castellana ruled that the alleged supernatural events were not authentic. DNA testing later reportedly found that the blood on the statue matched Cardia herself, and she now faces legal proceedings related to alleged fraud.

The Trevignano Romano controversy has made Church officials even more cautious when assessing new claims of supernatural events, particularly those that quickly attract public attention.

The Catholic Church's Stand on Padre Pio's Statue

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At this time, the Catholic Church has not recognized the reported tears of blood as a miracle. Church officials continue to investigate the claim and have not announced any findings indicating a supernatural cause.

In recent years, the Vatican has introduced updated guidelines that give bishops clearer procedures for evaluating alleged supernatural phenomena while helping prevent fraud, misinformation, and premature declarations of miracles.

Claims of statues weeping blood, oil, or tears have surfaced around the world for decades. While many have ultimately been explained through natural causes or deliberate hoaxes, others have remained unexplained. Even so, the Catholic Church teaches that an unexplained event is not automatically considered miraculous.

One of the Most Revered Modern Saints

Saint Padre Pio, born Francesco Forgione in 1887, remains one of Catholicism's most revered modern saints. Canonized in 2002, he is remembered for his reported stigmata, deep spirituality, and reputation for extraordinary religious experiences. His enduring popularity means any alleged miracle connected to him quickly attracts worldwide attention.

For now, believers and skeptics alike are awaiting the results of the Church's investigation into the Casalba statue. Until officials complete their examination and release their findings, the reported tears of blood remain an unexplained claim rather than a confirmed miracle, leaving many to wonder whether the mystery will ultimately be explained by science, faith, or something else entirely.