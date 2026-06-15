What began as an adrenaline-fuelled jump ended in a devastating tragedy that has shocked Brazil and drawn scrutiny to safety procedures in extreme sports. New details have now emerged suggesting that Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas survived the initial impact after plunging roughly 130 feet from a bridge without a safety rope.

A nurse who responded after the accident was still able to speak to De Freitas. The bungee jumper reportedly had a weak pulse. Unfortunately, the 21-year-old aspiring teacher eventually succumbed to her injuries.

Nurse Says Maria Eduarda Was Still Alive After Horror 130-Foot Fall

The horrific incident, in which De Freitas was thrown off the bridge without a safety rope, was recorded and quickly went viral on social media. Many were shocked and horrified upon realising that there were no safety ropes attached to her. Shockingly, Maria did not die immediately after the fall, according to a nurse who tried desperately to save her.

Rayza Dias told Brazilian television that the victim was still breathing and had a weak pulse when she began administering emergency aid. Her account added a heartbreaking layer to an already devastating case.

'I even talked to her. I have a habit of joking and saying, "Nobody dies on my shift,"' Dias shared. 'And I told her, "Duda, nobody dies on my shift." Even though I wasn't on my shift there.'

Duda is a common affectionate Portuguese nickname for women named Eduarda.

Dias' testimony suggests Maria remained alive for at least a brief period after hitting the ground, raising further questions about whether faster or better-coordinated emergency intervention could have changed the outcome.

21yo Brazil woman DIES after workers PUSH her off bridge — FORGOT to attach safety rope pic.twitter.com/okIuaXEa9c — RT (@RT_com) June 13, 2026

Workers Fled Scene Before Police Arrested Them

After Maria hit the ground, police said several workers changed clothes and attempted to flee. At least two allegedly left the area before authorities launched a search. They were arrested shortly afterwards near the Ponte do Esqueleto trail after a helicopter tracked them down.

Three men seen in video footage Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32, Vitor de Freitas Gonçalves, 27, and Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42, have been charged with homicide with implied malice. Three others were also arrested.

Investigators were stunned by what the men allegedly told police.

Astonishingly, they said they could not remember whose job it was to attach the rope.

Luis Felipe, who said he earned around £19 ($35) per jump, told police equipment checks were carried out 'jointly.' Asked who was responsible for the final safety checks, he told officers: 'I can't remember.'

Maicon Fernandes Cintra reportedly gave the same answer.

'They are in a state of shock,' said Rafael Gomes dos Santos, the men's legal counsel. 'They cannot explain what happened because they have been doing this for years. Nothing like this has ever happened.'

Fatal Safety Error at Skeleton Bridge Left Witnesses in Shock

Read more Witnesses Scream As 21-Year-Old Is Thrown From Bridge Without Safety Gear And Plunges To Her Death Witnesses Scream As 21-Year-Old Is Thrown From Bridge Without Safety Gear And Plunges To Her Death

The deadly incident happened during an extreme sport event at Limeira's Skeleton Bridge, where Maria prepared to make the jump while attached to a harness system that should have included a safety rope. Instead, the staff failed to attach the rope before she was sent off the bridge, causing her to plunge directly to the ground in front of stunned onlookers.

Video of the incident reportedly showed confusion among workers moments before the jump, followed by panic after Maria fell. The fatal error has triggered outrage over safety protocols and staff accountability.

Following a memorial service, Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas was laid to rest in Jandira, a municipality in Greater São Paulo, Brazil, on 15 June, just two days after the fatal accident.

Authorities are now investigating whether negligence, poor communication, or procedural failures directly led to Maria's death. As the investigation continues, Maria's death has underscored how a single missed safety check can have fatal consequences in extreme sports.