A 13-year-old western lowland gorilla at a Japanese zoo has become an overnight internet sensation after being filmed adopting a remarkably human-like posture of deep contemplation following a dramatic spat with his mate.

The star of the viral footage is Kiyomasa, a resident of the Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Nagoya, whose minute-long routine of sitting alone, scratching his head, and resting his chin on his hand has captured the imagination of millions worldwide.

The striking clip has prompted a wave of global relatability, with viewers joking that the brooding primate appears to be reflecting on his life decisions just like anyone who has a relationship rift.

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Kiyomasa's Contemplative Moment Captures Attention

The viral video shows Kiyomasa seated on a set of steps, resting his hand against his mouth, clasping his hands together, scratching his head, and gazing into the distance. His expressive body language quickly drew comparisons to a person contemplating a difficult situation and his life choices.

According to reports, the footage was recorded shortly after Kiyomasa had a disagreement with a female companion. In a separate video, he was reportedly seen being 'kicked out' of their cave, adding to the narrative surrounding the viral moment.

As reported by NDTV, many viewers likened the scene to the aftermath of a human argument, with some joking that the gorilla appeared to be replaying a difficult conversation in his head.

Famous gorilla Kiyomasa falls into deep contemplation after spat with mate — caught on camera in Japanese zoo pic.twitter.com/uZhzYhs5Am — RT (@RT_com) June 9, 2026

In Japan, a gorilla named Kiyomasa got into a fight with his mate. She kicked him out of their enclosure at the zoo, and he was later spotted sitting alone, seemingly rethinking his life choices pic.twitter.com/5FbIrCfEKF — Nature Unedited (@NatureUnedited) June 9, 2026

Son of Famous Silverback Shabani

Born on 1 November 2012, Kiyomasa is already well known among zoo visitors in Japan and is no stranger to the spotlight. As a western lowland gorilla, he belongs to a critically important species that has long fascinated researchers because of its intelligence, social behaviour, and close evolutionary relationship with humans.

Kiyomasa comes from an incredibly high-profile primate lineage as the son of Shabani, the world-famous silverback whose photogenic appearance earned him international headlines and a dedicated fan following in 2015.

Zoo visitors famously labelled Shabani 'ikemen', a Japanese term for a handsome young man, owing to his muscular physique, photogenic smoulder, and habit of resting his chin on his hands while staring intensely at audiences.

While his father built a global reputation on sheer physical presence and alpha-male charisma, Kiyomasa has won over the internet through a rare display of quiet vulnerability and perceived emotional depth.

Primate Emotions and Shared DNA

While the internet treats the footage with comedy, the behaviour underscores the deep emotional complexity of great apes, who share approximately 98 per cent of their DNA with humans.

Biologists have long established that these highly social herbivores possess a sophisticated emotional spectrum, living in tightly knit units where they regularly express affection, curiosity, jealousy, and grief.

However, the clip also highlights the human tendency to anthropomorphise animals by projecting our own thoughts and feelings onto them. Although the meaning behind Kiyomasa's behaviour remains open to interpretation, the viral footage has offered a rare glimpse into the expressive nature of one of the animal kingdom's most intelligent species and how thin the behavioural line between humans and great apes can be.