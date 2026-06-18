Katie Price is reportedly lining up her ninth memoir, with friends claiming she wants to lay bare her turbulent marriage to Lee Andrews – and may already be eyeing a new partner if the relationship collapses. Insiders say the former glamour model has been talking about turning the recent drama into a tell‑all book or documentary just as speculation grows that she could soon move on romantically.

The planned project also appears to come at a pointed moment for Price, amid reports that she has started to look beyond her current marriage and think about what comes next.

Katie Price 'Gathering Ammo' To Expose Lee Andrews As New Romance Rumours Swirl

According to an insider, Price has been left questioning much of what she was told during her whirlwind romance with Andrews, who has spent the past several months at the centre of controversy. Friends allegedly believe the reality star is gathering information about her husband's past and may be planning to share her side of the story publicly if their marriage ultimately collapses.

'The one positive Katie will take from all of this is that it's given her another incredible story to tell. She's already talking about putting everything that's happened down on paper and turning it into a new book,' the source claimed.

'She knows people are fascinated by what she's been through and will want to hear her side of the story,' they added.

What Happened To Lee Andrews?

The latest developments come after Andrews was released from a Dubai prison, where he spent several weeks being held in connection with a legal dispute. While Andrews initially claimed he had been detained over espionage-related concerns, later reports suggested the case was linked to financial matters and allegations of fraud. The conflicting explanations have fueled growing scepticism among Price's family and friends.

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews returns to Instagram with what the Daily Mail calls a "AI head of hair" as he insists he was not arrested for fraud



Lee Andrews posted his first video on Instagram on June 16th 2026 since his release from Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai last… pic.twitter.com/MfZbKWxSkX — G R I F T Y (@GriftReport) June 16, 2026

Sources close to the television personality claim she has become increasingly interested in documenting her experience. Reports have suggested Price has discussed creating a project tentatively titled How To Con A Conman, which would explore her relationship with Andrews and the events that followed his arrest and imprisonment. According to insiders, she believes the story could form the basis of a new documentary or book.

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The possibility of a public exposé comes amid pressure from those closest to Price. Her sister, Sophie Price, has reportedly been among the most vocal critics of Andrews, allegedly warning Katie that he may not be the person he claimed to be. Family members have reportedly expressed concerns over claims that Andrews exaggerated aspects of his background and previous relationships.

Despite the controversy, Price has so far resisted calls to immediately end the marriage. Following Andrews' release from prison, she travelled to Dubai to reunite with him and admitted she wanted answers before making any final decisions about their future together. Publicly, she has maintained that Andrews still has an opportunity to explain himself.

Does Katie Price Already Have A New Sweetheart Lined Up?

Meanwhile, speculation is growing about whether Price could already be moving on emotionally. While there is currently no confirmed new partner, some British tabloids have suggested that friends believe she may soon return to the dating scene if her marriage ends. Others have pointed to her recent comments about former relationships, including her admission that singer Dane Bowers was the 'love of her life,' as evidence that she has been reflecting on past romances.

At present, there is no verified indication that Price is dating anyone new. However, given her history of high‑profile relationships and the public interest surrounding her personal life, speculation about a future romance has continued to circulate.

For now, the focus remains on Andrews and the unanswered questions surrounding their relationship. If Price does proceed with plans for a book or documentary, it could provide the most detailed account yet of one of the more dramatic chapters in her already headline‑making life. Whether that project becomes an exposé of Andrews or a story of personal recovery remains to be seen.