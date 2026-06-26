Designer and TV personality David Bromstad has revealed that viewers may never see him take on another televised design project after opening up about the emotional toll of renovating his own dream home.

The HGTV favourite said his 2025 special, My Lottery Dream Home: David's Happy Ending, was likely the first and last time he would design in front of a national television audience, following a challenging experience that included a devastating flood and a period of recovery for his mental health and substance abuse.

While the comments have sparked questions about his future, Bromstad has made clear that he is not stepping away from HGTV altogether.

David Bromstad's Surprise Career Admission

In an interview with Barron Designs, David Bromstad reflected on the experience of transforming his own Tudor-style home, admitting the project demanded more of him than he expected.

The television personality said it was 'probably the first and last time I'll be designing in front of America'.

Bromstad explained that returning to television as a designer felt different after years of primarily hosting My Lottery Dream Home.

'It's been so long since I've done any sort of design in front of America, right?' he said. 'And I'm an artist, you know? I love my job with Lottery but I am a creative through and through. So it was really nice to be able to flex my muscles a little bit.'

His comments suggest that while he remains passionate about design, he no longer feels compelled to showcase that side of his career on television.

David Bromstad on Mental Health Struggles

The renovation became significantly more difficult after a storm flooded Bromstad's home, disrupting the project and leaving him struggling to stay focused on his original vision.

In My Lottery Dream Home: David's Happy Ending, Bromstad revealed how the setback affected him personally.

'My vision for the house was no longer clear. Everything was in chaos,' he said. 'I was starting to spiral. I got into some unhealthy behaviours, and it's really easy to go there when you're under distress.'

The HGTV star later stepped away from the project to seek treatment for substance abuse and mental health issues before eventually returning to complete the renovation.

The break allowed him to reassess both the project and his own wellbeing before finishing the home.

Recovery Changed David Bromstad's Approach

Following his recovery, Bromstad said he no longer viewed the renovation as something that had to prove his abilities to viewers.

'[After] working on my mental health, I was like, "I have nothing to prove to anybody but myself,"' he said.

He added that the completed property reflects his personality rather than an attempt to impress others.

'So, my design is a sneak peek into me as a human. Like, I'm unique. I'm different. I'm relatable, but also, like, completely strange, in the most weird and wonderful way, you know? And that's my house!'

Bromstad also indicated that he cannot imagine taking on another major redesign of his own home, making another television design special unlikely.

David Bromstad On Hosting 'My Lottery Dream Home'

Despite suggesting he may never design on television again, David Bromstad is not leaving HGTV.

Instead, his comments relate specifically to personally designing projects for the camera. He will continue hosting My Lottery Dream Home, where he helps lottery winners search for luxury properties across the United States.

Bromstad has been one of HGTV's best-known personalities since winning the first season of HGTV Design Star in 2006. He later fronted programmes including Colour Splash and Beach Flip before becoming the long-time host of My Lottery Dream Home.

Although his latest remarks point to the end of televised personal design projects, his role as one of HGTV's most recognisable presenters is set to continue.