Denmark is moving towards a nationwide ban on the Islamic call to prayer, with senior ministers arguing the public broadcast of the adhan has no place in the country's soundscape. The proposal has triggered fierce debate over religious freedom, integration and whether the measure crosses a constitutional line.

The proposed ban has become one of the most contentious religious policy discussions in Denmark in recent years, with supporters framing it as a defence of secular public space and critics warning it risks marginalising religious minorities.

Why Morten Bødskov Wants Denmark to Ban the Islamic Call to Prayer

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Morten Bødskov, Denmark's business minister and a senior figure in the governing Social Democrats, made the government's position clear in unusually blunt terms.

'The call to prayer should not be heard over Danish rooftops,' Bødskov told Ritzau. 'It has no place in Denmark, and you shouldn't be in any doubt whether you've ended up in a suburb of Islamabad when you walk around Denmark.'

He also argued that a creeping 'Islamisation' in Denmark was 'taking up too much of the public space'.

The remarks have drawn attention because they come from a centre-left politician rather than from Denmark's nationalist right, underscoring how immigration and religious integration remain politically sensitive issues across the spectrum.

Only a small number of mosques in Denmark are believed to publicly broadcast the adhan, making critics question whether the proposed ban addresses a widespread issue or a largely symbolic concern. In parts of the country, including Copenhagen, local bylaws already prevent the call to prayer from being broadcast via loudspeakers mounted on minarets because of strict noise restrictions.

Supporters of a national ban say existing municipal rules create inconsistencies and that a nationwide law would provide clarity. Critics, however, argue the proposal targets one faith disproportionately.

Denmark’s immigration minister has announced plans to ban the Islamic call to prayer, claiming parts of the country felt like “a suburb of Islamabad”.



🔗: https://t.co/hY98FiF1fD pic.twitter.com/k5JcScQ86w — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 24, 2026

Why Denmark's Constitution Could Complicate the Proposed Ban

Any attempt to enact a nationwide ban may face significant legal hurdles because Denmark's constitution protects the right to public worship, making an outright prohibition vulnerable to legal challenge. Restrictions already exist on anti-democratic preaching and support for banned organisations, but banning a religious practice outright could invite scrutiny over whether the state is violating fundamental protections.

Legal experts are likely to focus on whether the proposed measure is proportionate and whether it can be justified as a neutral regulation of public noise rather than a restriction aimed specifically at Islam.

According to reports, Muslims make up roughly 4.5 per cent of Denmark's population, or approximately 295,000 people. And the Muslim population has grown steadily over recent decades, largely due to immigration and second-generation communities.

Social Media Reactions Reveal a Deep Divide Over Religious Freedom

Reaction on social media was swift and deeply polarised. Many X (formerly Twitter) users backed the proposal, arguing that public prayer broadcasts are unnecessary in modern society. Several said smartphones and alarms have rendered loudspeaker calls obsolete, with one user writing that 'in this digital age, no one needs to be called on a tannoy.'

Others framed the issue as one of cultural integration and noise pollution, while calling for similar laws in other Western countries.

Critics, however, described the proposal as discriminatory and warned it could infringe on religious liberty. Some argued that banning the call to prayer amounted to a violation of human rights and freedom of religion, while others accused Danish politicians of embracing populism instead of addressing broader integration challenges.

It's atrocious noise pollution and totally unacceptable for guests of a country to cause such abhorrent cultural vandalism. Be quiet. Do it in silence in your homes — Clive Hamilton Vote Reform Starmer Out Now (@CapitalistClive) June 24, 2026

This is curtailing freedom of religion. This is human rights violations. This is genocide. — Mido Reigh (@MidoReigh) June 24, 2026

The debate reflects a broader European tension over where governments should draw the line between preserving secular public space and protecting religious expression. As Denmark weighs its next move, that question is likely to remain at the centre of the political storm.