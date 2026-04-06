Eight weeks after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tennessee home, a staggering $100,000 reward has reignited the search for answers. However, the benefactor behind the cash has issued a startling warning, telling those with information to bypass local investigators entirely. This unconventional move has sent shockwaves through the community as questions mount over why the donor is suddenly shunning the Sheriff's Office.

It has been over two months since Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, was snatched from her Tucson home, yet her whereabouts remain a mystery. A lawyer has now stepped forward to argue that his $100,000 (approximately £75,655) bounty might be the key to breaking the silence and securing the tip that finally closes the case.

New Bounty Challenges Official Investigation

Fox News Digital interviewed Michael Hupy on Sunday, 5 April, to discuss the bounty he launched just a fortnight after Nancy vanished on 1 February. As a lawyer and head of Crime Stoppers Milwaukee, Hupy shared insights into the financial incentive he put forward shortly after the search began.

Read more Expert Reveals The Two Clues That Could Finally Find Nancy Guthrie Expert Reveals The Two Clues That Could Finally Find Nancy Guthrie

Hupy argued that Crime Stoppers provides a level of security for tipsters that federal or local police simply cannot match, as it keeps their identity entirely hidden. He suggested that the combination of a cash payout and guaranteed secrecy is the most effective way to encourage someone to speak up. 'I believe that people will come forward if they're anonymous and if they get a reward,' he noted.

Hupy further noted that this process allows individuals to provide crucial details without the fear of being branded a 'snitch' by their community. He believes the system serves a dual purpose, offering a private financial gain while helping the public by removing dangerous offenders from circulation. 'They get a reward anonymously, and they help society by getting criminals off the street,' he said.

Urgent Search Amid Grave Health Concerns

Distressed by the abduction of a frail 84-year-old woman—who was forced from her house without medicine while her pacemaker failed—Hupy felt compelled to act fast given the violent evidence left behind. He saw an opportunity to apply the same methods he used in Milwaukee to help solve the crisis.

'I was very sad that an 84-year-old woman in poor health was taken from her home, without her medication, her heart pacemaker stopped [synching], there's blood at the crime scene, and I thought something had to be done quickly,' he said. 'And I thought this is a place I could step in, as I have in Milwaukee.'

As the search for Nancy Guthrie nears its two-month mark, President of Milwaukee Crime Stoppers Michael Hupy tells “Morning in America” he is offering $100,000 of his own money to help lead to the arrest of Nancy Guthrie's suspected kidnapper.@HenaDoba



MORE:… pic.twitter.com/0T9CKx3omN — NewsNation (@NewsNation) March 28, 2026

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Hupy criticised the Pima County Sheriff's Department for its handling of the initial investigation. He suggested that officers failed to hold the crime scene for an adequate period, forcing them to return after the area had already been reopened. 'I don't think they secured the scene long enough to process it,' he admitted. 'They went in, looked, opened it up, then they had to come back later.'

Police are reviewing new footage showing a suspicious man near Nancy Guthrie’s home a week before her abduction.



pic.twitter.com/3Gl1Y9cvHS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 13, 2026

Call to Bypass Local Authorities

While Hupy has already distributed $75,000 (£56741.25) and pledged a further $200,000 (approxiamtely £151,310) to tackle crime in his own community, he explained to Fox News Digital that the disturbing nature of the Guthrie abduction warranted a separate $100,000 (around £75,655) commitment. He felt the unsettling details surrounding her case justified such a significant financial push to find answers.

Hupy suggested that using Crime Stoppers allows witnesses to steer clear of the friction between the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department as they conduct separate hunts for clues. He argued that his organisation offers a neutral path forward, free from the professional infighting that can plague multi-agency investigations.

'Avoid the bickering and avoid the nonsense and call Crime Stoppers,' Hupy urged. 'We know how to handle this. We have solved thousands of cases, and we're not in the middle of something.'

Guaranteed Anonymity for Potential Witnesses

Hupy noted that since Crime Stoppers operates independently of the government, it remains exempt from freedom of information requests and never maintains files on those who provide tips. Instead of giving their names, witnesses are assigned a distinct code when they report what they know. Should their lead result in an arrest, they simply present this number to claim their payout, ensuring their identity stays completely protected.

Hupy explained that as long as a tip leads to an arrest, the informant is paid without having to provide personal contact details. The system is designed so that names, addresses, and phone numbers are never recorded, ensuring total anonymity for the source. He noted that the group has distributed vast sums totalling tens of millions of pounds in bounties since its inception.

Got information about crime?



You can tell Crimestoppers what you know without sharing any of your personal details. Any piece of information you pass on could make a big difference.



Visit our website to speak up anonymously: https://t.co/tnspE3qtdb pic.twitter.com/a4eDFNEEeX — Crimestoppers (@CrimestoppersUK) April 2, 2026

A payout of $102,500 (approximately £77,546) is available through Crime Stoppers for any tip resulting in an arrest, while the FBI has put up its own $100,000 (around £75,655) for Guthrie's return or a successful conviction. On top of these figures, Savannah Guthrie is personally offering $1 million (about £0.76 million) for the safe recovery of her mother.

Hupy maintains that the process is straightforward: provide the vital clue, remain unidentified, and collect the cash. 'Come forward, you'll be anonymous... and if you have the right information, you'll get a reward,' he said. 'It's that simple.' Those in Pima County with information can reach the local Crime Stoppers branch, 88-CRIME, at 520-882-7463.