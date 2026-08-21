Katie Price has publicly condemned former footballer Dwight Yorke for repeatedly refusing to contact their 24-year-old son Harvey. She made the shocking claims this week. The media personality revealed her mother contacts his management annually to secure a meeting.

For context, the former Aston Villa striker has only seen his eldest son about six times. This estrangement has sadly lasted throughout Harvey's entire life. The young man lives with severe disabilities and complex medical needs.

Price Reveals Heartbreak Over an Absent Father

Price shared these deeply personal frustrations during a recent broadcast. She spoke candidly on The Katie Price Podcast alongside her sister Sophie. The mother of five expressed her ongoing disbelief at the situation.

She noted that Yorke actively parents another son of a similar age. This apparent double standard makes his absence even more baffling. 'Every year, it's the same answer, not interested,' Price stated bluntly.

Despite the painful rejections, Price refuses to close the door entirely. She genuinely wants her former partner to witness his son's remarkable progress. Doctors once warned that Harvey would never learn to walk or talk.

'I want him to be proud of Harvey and what he's become,' she explained. The young man has defied all medical odds stacked against him. He also bears a striking physical resemblance to his famous biological father.

Urgent Health Concerns Lead to Mounjaro Treatment

The difficult paternal estrangement sits alongside another major family crisis. Harvey is currently facing severe, life-threatening physical health complications. His mother confirmed he will begin taking the weight loss medication Mounjaro.

The family recently returned from a summer holiday in Ibiza. Following this trip, doctors finally approved the intensive new medical intervention. Harvey currently weighs just under 30 stone and requires constant physical assistance.

His body mass index has officially reached a staggering 59. This figure is more than double the standard threshold for clinical obesity. The situation has severely restricted his daily mobility and overall independence.

Speaking on Andrew Gold's Heretics podcast, Price detailed her absolute terror. She is utterly terrified that her son might suffer a fatal heart attack. The daily physical toll on his body is becoming entirely unsustainable.

'It's getting to a point now where he doesn't want to walk anywhere,' she admitted. He becomes breathless and breaks into a heavy sweat instantly. She must personally bathe the young man twice every single day.

The physical strain of bathing her adult son breaks her heart. He struggles immensely just to climb in and out of the tub. The reality of his daily existence is incredibly tough to witness.

Navigating Complex Medical Interventions

Administering new medication is never a straightforward process for Harvey. He lives daily with Prader-Willi syndrome and septa-optic dysplasia. He is also autistic and completely blind in both eyes.

Prader-Willi syndrome is a rare genetic condition that triggers insatiable hunger. It also causes severe learning difficulties and complex behavioural challenges. His medical team had to carefully evaluate the Mounjaro prescription.

'It's easy for me to just give it,' Price explained to listeners. However, the prescription required strict approval from his entire medical team. This caution ensures it will not react dangerously with his existing medications.

Price insists the new treatment is absolutely not about aesthetics. The primary goal is saving his life and restoring his energy. She dreams of him having enough stamina to enjoy theme park rides.

'So he needs it for his health,' she confessed during the broadcast. 'This isn't for looks, it's for a better quality of life for him.' The highly public nature of this medical struggle is undeniably mad.

Read more Federal Judge Rules Elon Musk's Million Dollar Voter Payout Was Rigged as Fraud Lawsuit Moves to Trial Federal Judge Rules Elon Musk's Million Dollar Voter Payout Was Rigged as Fraud Lawsuit Moves to Trial

One must ask why a father would ignore such a vulnerable child. The refusal to engage seems completely devoid of basic human empathy. Managing this heavy stuff alone places immense pressure on any single mother.

Friends often ask Price why she would ever allow a family reunion. They question her willingness to welcome back a totally absent parent. She maintains that harbouring bitter resentment will not help her son whatsoever.

'Because I'm not that kind of person,' she ultimately reasoned. A potential reunion depends entirely on a sudden change of heart from management. It remains to be seen if the phone will ever actually ring.