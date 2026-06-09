Katie Price has refused husband Lee Andrews' plea to launch a £140,000 GoFundMe appeal for his release from Dubai's Al Awir prison, telling him in a phone call that 'no one will do that for you' and that 'everyone hates you,' according to reports published this week.

The news came after days of confusion over why Andrews, who married Katie Price last year, is still being held in the UAE despite earlier suggestions he was due to be freed. He was initially said to be facing espionage allegations, a dramatic claim that has since been played down, with later reports describing his detention as linked to a private civil matter. Little about the underlying case is clear, and none of the legal details have been confirmed by authorities in Dubai.

Katie Price, Lee Andrews And The £140,000 Question

The basic numbers have shifted. Price was reportedly first told that Andrews could secure his release by paying a four-figure sum. That figure has now ballooned to £140,000, a demand that would floor most households, let alone a celebrity whose finances have been under scrutiny for years.

Self-proclaimed billionaire Lee Andrews 'pleads for wife Katie Price to set up a GoFundMe to raise the £140k he needs to get out of prison' after she refused to give him the money https://t.co/vfYNtphGTf — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 8, 2026

Andrews has apparently insisted to his wife that he is a millionaire and can find the money himself. Yet he has also asked her to front a public fundraising drive, asking strangers to chip in for his freedom. According to The Sun, Price shut that down sharply, telling him there was no appetite among the public to bankroll his way out of Al Awir.

Her alleged remark 'Everyone hates you' is brutal even by the standards of tabloid-ready relationship drama. It also hints at something more practical. Andrews is not a known household name.

Price, by contrast, has spent two decades watching the public mood swing towards and away from her. She is arguably better placed than anyone to judge how far her name could stretch a GoFundMe campaign built around a man her own fans scarcely know, currently sitting in a foreign jail for reasons no one can quite pin down.

From her side, there appears to be a line in the sand. She will campaign, she will talk, she will visit when she can but she will not ask the public for £140,000, and she will not, for now, empty her own pockets.

Life Inside Al Awir – And Claims About Daniel Kinahan

Despite Al Awir's reputation for harsh conditions, Andrews has painted a surprisingly upbeat picture of his time inside. According to the Mirror, he has told Price that he has been eating dinner and breakfast with Daniel Kinahan, the alleged Irish crime boss arrested in Dubai after a joint operation involving Irish and UAE officials.

Andrews has reportedly described Kinahan as 'all right, actually,' and claimed they converse in Gaelic so guards cannot follow their conversations. None of this has been independently verified. There has been no confirmation from Dubai authorities about who Andrews is housed with, who he speaks to, or what is said, and these anecdotes remain entirely one-sided prison talk.

Still, the image of a British reality TV husband chatting in Gaelic with one of the world's most notorious alleged criminals over breakfast is exactly the kind of detail that sticks. It adds a surreal gloss to an already tangled story, but does little to clarify how or when he might get out.

An Ultimatum From A Tired Katie Price

Away from the prison walls, Price has started to sound less like a besotted newlywed and more like someone preparing for impact. She has said she is 'head over heels' for Andrews and that she trusts him, yet in the same breath admitted their marriage could be nearing a breaking point.

Speaking to the newspaper, she set out an ultimatum, 'I need answers, and if I don't like the answers, I'll be gone.' At 48, she said, she does not intend to 'waste' time. Coming from a woman whose love life has been relentlessly public, that line carries a hint of weariness, and perhaps a little defiance.

Price has also turned the spotlight on those warning her off Andrews, saying she has listened to his ex-partners and remains 'really open-minded' about what they have told her. She insisted she is 'protected' and 'taking notes,' clearly conscious that many onlookers see her as vulnerable to yet another damaging relationship.

'I'm not a mug,' she added, stressing that if Andrews' explanations do not stack up when she finally sees him in person, 'that will be it, I'll be done.'

That need for public reassurance has bled into her stage work. Over the weekend, on stage at Canterbury Pride, she tested the crowd's view of her marriage directly, asking whether she should 'leave Lee or stay with him.' The audience reportedly responded with loud cheers, hardly a vote of confidence in her absent husband.

So far there has been no public comment from Andrews or any legal representative on the reported £140,000 demand, the nature of the case keeping him at Al Awir, or his alleged friendship with Kinahan. With no official documentation in the public domain, and only fragmentary accounts from Price and unnamed sources, almost every aspect of the saga sits in a fog of half-clarity.

Until Dubai authorities confirm the charges or release, all of it from the espionage claims to the GoFundMe pitch should be taken with a generous pinch of salt.