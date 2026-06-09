A shocking video is making the rounds right now on the internet. In it, a harrowing scene was captured by security footage, showing a two-year-old girl being violently shoved off the top of a playground slide in Hanoi, Vietnam, and has sparked widespread public outrage after leaving the toddler hospitalised with a fractured skull.

The harrowing CCTV footage, which was shared online by the victim's father, captures the exact moment the child was standing on the play structure at a residential apartment complex before another youngster suddenly approached and pushed her from behind. The impact caused the toddler to fall headfirst from a height of approximately 1.5 metres onto the hard ground below.

As the disturbing clip circulated rapidly across social media platforms, thousands of viewers expressed deep concern over the child's welfare and questioned the level of parental supervision at the playground. Medical officials at the National Children's Hospital have since confirmed that while the young victim suffered a traumatic brain injury and internal cranial bleeding, she is currently in a stable condition under close neurological observation.

The Viral Video

The incident reportedly occurred on the afternoon of 7 June at an apartment complex playground on Tran Binh Street in the Nam Tu Liem district of Hanoi. In the shocking viral clip, the young girl is seen standing at the top of a slide when another child approaches her in the play structure.

Please keep a close watch on your kids at all times.



You just never know what’s going on in other people’s minds. Just look at this for goodness sake 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/g69XW0qp7q — Dera II (@Neutral_OC) June 8, 2026

Without warning or visible provocation, the boy forcefully pushes the toddler from behind, causing her to lose her footing entirely, tumble over the side, and plunge headfirst from a height of approximately 1.5 metres onto the hard ground below. The boy proceeded to play and slide down after he pushed the girl.

An adult immediately rushed to the girl's aid and lifted her from the ground, while the boy who pushed her quickly left the area. According to local reports, the girl's father, Ngoc Anh, later decided to release the surveillance footage after seeing the extent of his daughter's injuries and reviewing the residential security camera recordings.

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The footage captures the immediate aftermath of the fall, showing the distressed child crying in pain as swelling and bruising rapidly developed around her right eye and forehead. Since being shared online, the video has amassed millions of views across social media platforms, sparking widespread discussion about parental supervision and child safety in public play areas.

Young Girl Hospitalised

As reported by VietNamNet, the family rushed the toddler to the National Children's Hospital that evening after becoming increasingly concerned about her head injuries. Upon admission, doctors observed significant facial bruising but confirmed that she was breathing normally and maintaining stable blood oxygen levels.

Further examinations revealed the full extent of the injuries sustained in the fall. Medical scans confirmed that the two-year-old had suffered a traumatic brain injury, including a skull fracture and a fractured eye socket. While her condition has since stabilised, she remains in hospital under close medical supervision.

Father Says Boy Who Pushed is Autistic

The incident sparked strong reactions online, with many social media users expressing sympathy for the injured girl and her family. Numerous commenters criticised the apparent lack of supervision at the playground, particularly regarding the boy involved, while others called for improved safety measures to prevent similar accidents.

The victim's father, Mr. Ngoc Anh, reportedly confirmed that the boy who pushed his daughter is autistic. In a social media post, he wrote: 'We all know that autistic children have more difficulty controlling their emotions and behaviour than normal. When your child is a special child, parents and relatives have a responsibility to closely monitor them every single moment.'