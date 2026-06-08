Donald Trump unleashed a flurry of late-night and pre-dawn posts about 'rigged' elections in California between Sunday night and early Monday morning in Florida, with the 79-year-old's furious Truth Social activity once again drawing attention to Trump's increasingly erratic sleep pattern.

Trump has spent the past several days fixated on California's closely watched contests, repeatedly claiming without evidence that elections in Los Angeles and statewide are being stolen from Republican candidates. Mail-in ballots have become his chosen villain again, despite the fact he himself cast a mail ballot in a Florida special election in March. California, meanwhile, has long counted late-arriving postal and drop-off ballots for days after polls close, a mundane procedural reality that Trump has turned into something more sinister.

The latest burst began at 11:02 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday. 'Has anybody been watching the CROOKED Election going on in California,' Trump wrote on Truth Social, insisting that 'Two great Republican Candidates are being cheated, and so is America,' before predicting 'great trouble and consternation' if Democrats prevailed. The language echoed his 2020 refrain that the only way he could lose was if the contest was rigged an allegation that has never been substantiated in court.

Just over six hours later, at 5:25 a.m. on Monday, he was back on the platform, apparently wide awake and still stewing. Sharing a projection from Decision Desk HQ that put Democrat Nithya Raman ahead of MAGA-aligned reality TV personality Spencer Pratt in the Los Angeles mayoral race,

Trump snapped: 'No way this could have happened. Rigged Election!' The projection had Raman on 27% of the vote, overtaking Pratt on just under 27%, with 87% of ballots counted. Some other outlets, however, had yet to call the contest, underscoring how early Trump's certainty arrived.

WOW -- Trump crashes out and cuts his interview with Welker short as she presses him on his lack of evidence for claiming elections are rigged



"You're either crooked or you're stupid. Let's call it quits. Because I've had enough. Thank you darling," he tells her."



"I traveled… pic.twitter.com/qQaNIDnX4y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 7, 2026

Trump's Late-Night Posts Raise Questions Over Sleep

The Daily Beast previously documented what it described as a worrying trend in Trump's online behaviour, analysing his Truth Social posts between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. and finding there were only five days in April when he might plausibly have enjoyed a full night's sleep. The pattern is not subtle. Bursts of aggrieved commentary, often about elections or perceived enemies, are landing at hours when most politicians are off the clock, or at least off the phone.

Read more Donald Trump Health Rumours: NBC Doctor Warns Daytime Drowsiness Is Not Normal For Leader Donald Trump Health Rumours: NBC Doctor Warns Daytime Drowsiness Is Not Normal For Leader

There is no independent medical confirmation that Trump's sleep is being disrupted, and nothing about his health has been verified beyond what appears in public postings and official disclosures. Still, the timestamps alone tell their own story.

Within a window of barely seven hours spanning late Sunday and early Monday, he managed to forecast unrest, denounce California's vote counting, and recirculate allies' defences of his claims.

California officials are largely treating the drama as political theatre. Governor Gavin Newsom's press office, which has made a minor sport of mocking the president online, replied to Trump's Sunday night warning on X with a curt put-down: 'There isn't a bigger sore loser in the country. Back to bed grandpa!' It was partisan trolling rather than a formal statement, but it captured the level of exasperation among Democrats who have spent years batting away baseless fraud narratives.

Election Claims, Donald Trump, and a Familiar 'Rigged' Playbook

In Los Angeles, incumbent mayor Karen Bass has already secured a place in November's run-off. Decision Desk HQ now has Nithya Raman joining her, nudging out The Hills alumnus and pro-Trump candidate Spencer Pratt. Trump is casting that as evidence of malfeasance, even though the shift reflects days of incremental counting of legitimate mail ballots, something California has done for years.

Trump appears to be completely passed out asleep during his 3pm Oval Office announcement pic.twitter.com/gKyNjvgZW3 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 4, 2026

At the state level, the governor's primary is also still in motion. With 72% of the vote counted, former Biden administration health secretary Xavier Becerra has advanced to November's ballot, while Republican ex-TV host Steve Hilton and billionaire Democratic climate activist Tom Steyer are locked in a close contest for the second spot. No credible authority has alleged systemic problems with the count, and election officials continue to process ballots according to state law.

Marco Rubio: “I have never seen Trump fall asleep.”



White House: “He’s blinking.”



Fox News: “He’s resting his eyes.”



Normal People: “THAT’S CALLED SLEEPING, YOU FUCKING PARASITES OF THE PRESIDENTIAL COLON SOCIETY.” pic.twitter.com/N20K4p2K2P — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) June 7, 2026

Trump, however, is already building a narrative of theft. On early Monday, he amplified a post from Patrick J. Colbeck, a former Michigan state senator and prominent 2020 election denier, who sought to justify Trump walking out of a Meet the Press interview when pressed for proof that California's elections are 'rigged.' Rather than provide evidence, the Trump orbit is recycling the same cast of voices that championed his failed 2020 challenges.

There is, at this stage, no confirmation of any widespread irregularities in the California races, and no court or election authority has endorsed Trump's claims. Until hard evidence emerges, his accusations of a 'CROOKED Election' should be treated with a considerable grain of salt.

What is beyond dispute is the timing. When Trump is awake and furiously posting about democracy in the small hours, the rest of American politics is forced to decide whether to treat it as noise, or as an early warning of another prolonged fight over the legitimacy of the vote.