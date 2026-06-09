Children playing hide-and-seek in a quiet Coventry street expected little more than an afternoon adventure. Instead, they uncovered what neighbours are now calling a 'garden of horrors', where the remains of 16 cats were pulled from a deep abandoned pond behind an empty home.

The discovery in Howcotte Grove on 17 May has shaken residents across the area and triggered an investigation involving the RSPCA and West Midlands Police, when one child saw a single dead cat floating in murky water. Volunteers spent hours dragging the pond for remains.

Among the dead were pets that families had spent weeks searching for.

Paula Singleton, known locally for rescuing and caring for cats, was one of the first residents called to the scene after a child alerted a parent, who then directed them to her home nearby. Singleton had already been searching for two of her own missing cats, Gingernut and Clyde.

'He came running over to tell me then and he took me down there,' she told the BBC. 'I sort of had like a sinking gut, and I thought, "Oh, not my little Ginger."'

Residents Describe A 'Disturbing' Scene

Using a fishing net, Singleton spent hours pulling remains from the six-foot-deep concrete pond in the garden of an unoccupied semi-detached property.

Animal rescuers were stunned upon seeing some bodies were intact while others were partial remains, including skulls and severed body parts. One cat was reportedly found without legs, a head or a tail, and another had its jaw missing.

Disposable blue surgical gloves were also found in the water, while a full unopened box of gloves sat nearby on a garden table. Residents rejected the idea that the deaths were entirely accidental.

The property itself had been standing empty and was listed for sale for around £160,000. Since the discovery, boards have been placed over the exposed water tank.

Residents began connecting missing pet notices, unexplained disappearances and rumours that had circulated quietly for months.

What RSPCA Has Suggested Regarding Incident

The RSPCA has urged caution while investigations continue. In statements released following the discovery, the animal welfare charity said it remained 'very concerned' but had not found evidence at this stage proving deliberate harm.

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Investigators believe it is possible the cats accidentally fell into the steep-sided concrete pond and were unable to escape.

'At this stage we have no evidence or information from the public that this was deliberate,' the RSPCA said. 'It is possible it may have been a tragic accident with the cats falling into the water and unable to escape, which were not discovered as the house was empty.'

Experts examining several of the remains reportedly found no skeletal injuries consistent with a physical attack. The RSPCA also said injuries around paws and jaws could align with animals desperately attempting to climb the slippery walls.

Singleton dismissed the theory outright, calling it 'crazy' to believe so many cats independently wandered into the same dangerous pond.

'Those cats don't pick a pond that big to have a drink out of,' she said. 'They'd rather a puddle.'

She also noted that Clyde had followed the same route near the property for years without incident.

Questions Continue To Mount

Animal welfare groups have cautiously acknowledged both possibilities. Izzy Hocking of Cats Protection told the BBC that cats are usually wary around water but accepted that steep concrete structures without escape points can become deadly traps, particularly for kittens or vulnerable animals.

Three cats recovered intact from the pond are undergoing post-mortem examinations funded partly through a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $3,000 (£2238.80). Singleton was reportedly informed the remains had been frozen rather than refrigerated, potentially complicating efforts to determine whether the animals entered the water alive.

'They said they will not be able to tell if they went in the pond alive or dead now,' she said. 'I'm truly disappointed. I'm angry.'

The investigation remains ongoing, but the emotional damage inside this Coventry community is already visible. Posters for missing pets still hang in nearby streets as residents continue swapping theories.