Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, popularly known as Princess Bha, has died at the age of 47 after remaining in a coma for more than three years. The Thai royal palace announced her death on Thursday, bringing to an end a long period of uncertainty that began when she collapsed while running with her dogs in northern Thailand in December 2022. The princess had remained on life support ever since.

Her death has prompted an outpouring of tributes, but it has also raised questions about the future of Thailand's monarchy. As the eldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Princess Bha was regarded by many observers as a potential successor to the throne. Her reputation, professional achievements, and position within the royal family had led some to view her as a figure capable of guiding the monarchy into a new era. With her passing, attention has once again turned to the complicated issue of royal succession in Thailand.

Why Princess Bha Was Seen As A Potential Heir

Princess Bha occupied a unique position within Thailand's royal family. She was the only child born to King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his first wife, Princess Soamsawali, who is also his cousin. Because of her lineage and standing within the royal household, some analysts believed she could one day become Thailand's first ruling queen.

Questions surrounding succession have persisted for years because the king, now 73, has never publicly named an heir. While succession is not automatic under Thailand's system, the monarch has the authority to appoint a successor. The Thai constitution also allows the country's privy council to select a princess to succeed to the throne if no heir has been officially designated.

In 2019, King Vajiralongkorn granted new royal titles to Princess Bha, Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, and Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti. The move was widely interpreted as a sign that all three were being positioned within the line of succession.

Among royal supporters, Princess Bha was viewed as one of the strongest candidates. Unlike her father, whose personal life has frequently attracted controversy, she maintained a public image largely free from scandal. She remained unmarried and built a distinguished career outside ceremonial royal duties.

Her academic credentials were extensive. After attending Heathfield School in Ascot, England, she returned to Thailand to study law at Thammasat University before earning both a master's degree and a doctorate from Cornell Law School in the United States.

She later worked as an assistant prosecutor before moving into diplomacy. Princess Bha served at Thailand's Permanent Mission to the United Nations and later held ambassadorial roles in Austria, Slovakia, and Slovenia between 2012 and 2014. Her experience and public profile contributed to the perception that she represented stability and continuity for the monarchy.

Kasidit Ananthanathorn, a lecturer who studies the monarchy at Ramkhamhaeng University, described her importance by saying: 'She was the hope that could carry the royal family into the future.'

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Her Death Renews Questions About The Monarchy's Future

Princess Bha's death arrives at a time when Thailand's monarchy faces growing scrutiny, particularly from younger generations. In recent years, hundreds of thousands of young people have taken part in demonstrations calling for reforms to the monarchy and changes to the country's strict lèse-majesté laws, which prohibit criticism of the royal family.

Against that backdrop, some supporters saw Princess Bha as a figure who could help restore confidence in the institution. Her record in public service extended beyond diplomacy. One of her most notable areas of work involved advocating for the rights of female prisoners.

She played an important role in encouraging the Thai government to submit a resolution to the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, highlighting the challenges faced by women in prison systems designed primarily for men. Her efforts contributed to the adoption of the United Nations' 2010 'Bangkok Rules', which established standards for the treatment of women prisoners and alternatives to imprisonment for female offenders.

Princess Bha also supported programmes aimed at helping incarcerated mothers reintegrate into society after their release. She worked to improve access to counselling and childcare services and promoted more humane treatment of female prisoners beyond Thailand's borders.

Jeremy Douglas, a senior official at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime who knew the princess for more than 20 years, praised her commitment to the cause. He said: 'She gave a lot of her time, which she didn't have to do. Behind the scenes, she was pushing her ideas, holding meetings, sitting down with people and brainstorming: "What can we do better?"'

Her death now leaves uncertainty surrounding who may eventually succeed King Vajiralongkorn. Princess Sirivannavari and Prince Dipangkorn remain among the royal figures most often discussed in succession conversations. The issue has also drawn attention in recent years because two of the king's disowned sons, Vacharaesorn and Chakriwat Vivacharawongse, briefly returned to Thailand in 2023 after spending 27 years in exile in the United States, prompting speculation about their future roles. They later left the country again in 2025.

For many Thais, however, the immediate focus remains on mourning Princess Bha herself. Remembered for her legal expertise, diplomatic career, and humanitarian work, she leaves behind a legacy that extended well beyond royal titles. She is survived by her parents and six half-siblings.