Donald Trump has long boasted that he has 'never had a drink' and has never smoked, telling audiences from the White House to campaign rallies that his late brother's alcoholism scared him straight. Yet psychologists say Trump may instead embody a different kind of dependency: a behavioural addiction to power, wealth and sexual conquest that has shaped both his politics and his public life.

Trump once again invoked the story of his brother, Frederick Crist Trump Jr., during his presidency. Fred Trump Jr., born in Queens in 1938, rejected the family real estate business that would later define Trump and became an airline pilot instead. He struggled with alcohol dependence for much of his adult life and died from a heart attack at 43, a death his younger brother has repeatedly linked to 'the disease of addiction'. It is the cautionary tale Trump calls on whenever he is pressed about his famously teetotal ways.

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In a 2017 speech, Trump recalled that his brother had 'a tough life' and had urged him not to drink or smoke. 'And to this day, I've never had a drink,' Trump told his audience. 'I have no longing for it. I have no interest in it. To this day, I've never had a cigarette.' He often presents this abstinence as proof that he sidestepped the trap that killed Fred. On its face, it is an admirable act of self-preservation. It is also, according to addiction specialists, a partial reading of what addiction is.

Clinicians now distinguish between substance addictions and non‑substance, or behavioural, addictions. One widely used definition describes addiction as a need or urge to use something or do something even when it clearly causes harm. Over time, that compulsive chasing of reward physically alters brain structures, which is why medicine now classifies addiction as both a brain disorder and a mental illness. Alcohol, drugs and tobacco sit on one side. On the other are activities such as gambling, compulsive shopping, excessive gaming, sex or social media use.

Trump just made his inaugural exit from the $400 million Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar that will serve as Air Force One.



After taxpayers spend hundreds of millions upgrading the plane, Trump gets to keep it after leaving office. pic.twitter.com/hsl3cGJdPN — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 19, 2026

The risk of developing any of these addictions depends on a mix of genetics, environment and life experience. Someone raised in a home marked by control, status anxiety and emotional volatility, for instance, may avoid alcohol but still gravitate towards other forms of stimulation that promise the same surge of validation. In clinical descriptions, warning signs repeat across categories: obsessive thoughts, compulsive engagement, short‑term gratification taking precedence over long‑term consequences, and a refusal to stop even as damage piles up.

When applied to Trump's public record, those markers are hard to ignore. He has told the world, more times than one can count, that he measures success by wealth, dominance and sexual conquest. He has framed his life as an endless tally of 'wins' over rivals. His own rhetoric suggests that his sense of personal worth rests heavily on how much money he can claim, how completely he can control his political party and how publicly he can display his desirability.

How Power Became Donald Trump's Preferred Fix

Power itself is not inherently suspect. In a 1968 address to striking sanitation workers in Memphis, Reverend Dr Martin Luther King Jr. defined power as 'the ability to achieve purpose and effect change.' Dictionaries echo that neutral definition, describing power as the ability or capacity to act. But there is a useful distinction between 'power with' and 'power over.'

'Power with' describes leaders who use their position collaboratively, sharing authority to reach common goals. For them, getting it right matters more than being right. 'Power over' veers into authoritarian territory. It is the kind of leadership where orders flow only one way, dissent is treated as betrayal and fear ensures compliance. For those leaders, preserving their own infallibility takes precedence over the truth.

History has no shortage of figures who have become addicted to this 'power over' model. At first, power can feel like a tool to do good or to gain long‑denied respect. Over time, it becomes an intoxicant. People who chase it report a kind of euphoria, a sense of invincibility.

Then the cravings escalate. Maintaining control, expanding influence and neutralising enemies come to dominate their inner lives. The pattern mirrors substance addiction: escalating tolerance, dependence, mounting isolation, and often a creeping paranoia that others are plotting to take away what has been amassed.

On the surface, Trump's insistence that he has never touched alcohol sounds like a bulwark against that family legacy. Look closer, and it resembles a redirection. He has refused one form of intoxication while apparently embracing another.

Trump just made his inaugural exit from the $400 million Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar that will serve as Air Force One.



After taxpayers spend hundreds of millions upgrading the plane, Trump gets to keep it after leaving office. pic.twitter.com/hsl3cGJdPN — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 19, 2026

The Enablers Behind Donald Trump's Addiction to Power

No addiction flourishes in a vacuum. Family members, colleagues and institutions often act as 'enablers,' sometimes deliberately, sometimes out of fear or wishful thinking. In addiction literature, an enabler is someone who shields the addict from consequences, minimises their behaviour, explains away their outbursts or lies on their behalf. At the softer end of the spectrum is the passive bystander who sees the damage but chooses not to intervene.

The Trump years have offered no shortage of such figures. Within the Republican Party, elected officials in Congress and in state governments have repeatedly downplayed, excused or reinterpreted Trump's most incendiary statements. How many times has a supporter stepped in with a variation of 'He didn't mean it that way' or 'What he really meant to say was...'? The pattern is familiar from domestic abuse cases and workplace scandals alike.

The role of institutions is more fraught still. Trump's critics point to the six Republican‑appointed Supreme Court justices, accusing them of effectively deferring to one man rather than acting as an independent check. Supporters would dispute that characterisation. But the perception that key institutions are willing to reshape long‑standing norms to accommodate Trump's political needs feeds the argument that his relationship with power is not just assertive, but compulsive.

Nothing in the medical literature confirms that Trump has a diagnosable behavioural addiction, and he has never acknowledged one. Without clinical assessment, any such label remains speculative and should be treated with caution. What is clear from the record, though, is a lifelong pattern: a man who avoided the bottle that killed his brother, only to pursue an all‑consuming quest for money, dominance and personal validation that has reordered American politics around his own needs.